News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Candidates point to unique insights in Olmsted County District 1 race

Loring Stead and Laurel Podulke-Smith address decision making, renewable energy and crime during League of Women Voters forum for county commissioner seat that serves much of Rochester's core.

LWV District 1.jpg
Olmsted County District 1 commissioner candidate Laurel Podulke-Smith speaks as fellow candidate Loring Stead listens Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, during a League of Women Voters candidate forum at the Rochester Public Library.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 19, 2022 11:03 PM
ROCHESTER — Candidates seeking to be the next Olmsted County commissioner serving much of Rochester’s core leaned on experience Wednesday.

Loring Stead, a retired surgeon, pointed to past work with county partners that include Hiawatha Homes, First Homes and Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, as well as his career at Olmsted Medical Center.

“I am so pleased to be part of the fabric of this community,” he said during a League of Women Voters candidate forum.

Fellow candidate Laurel Podulke-Smith, also pointed to her nearly longtime connection with the Kutzky Park community, as well as community service and work in education, health care and business.

“Over the past several years, in preparation for this office, I learned everything I possibly can about Olmsted County – how it works, why it’s important and how I can add value to the organization,” said the health and wellness profession, who is also the daughter of Commissioner Stephanie Podulke, who has decided to step down from the District 2 seat.

The candidates routinely cited similar views on issues addressed during the forum, as they also sought to highlight their distinct understanding of county operations and needs.

Asked about the role of a commissioner when it comes to voting on policies, Stead said the priority is listening to constituents and working with partners.

“It is trying to make the community collaborative,” he added. “Olmsted County can't do it alone. We have to work with the other nonprofit foundations to work collaboratively on so many issues.”

Podulke-Smith said a balance between community input and personal analysis of issues is needed when making important decisions.

“An elected official needs to rely on their own moral compass and their own ethical sense of themselves in what they believe is best for their community,” she said, adding that understanding what’s best for the community requires engaging with people in the community.

When it comes to renewable energy efforts, Podulke-Smith pointed to the opportunity to continue selling excess energy from the county’s waste-to-energy plant to Rochester Public Utilities to help meet city goals.

“The county could further help the environment by adding solar and eventually adding energy storage when available,” she said, adding that she’s still learning details regarding the potential opportunities.

Stead said it’s also an area that would require additional learning on his part, but he voiced interest in getting more insight.

“I think we need to set expectations that are real,” he said, pointing to the need for a balanced approach to addressing climate change concerns while assuring needed energy is available.

Untitled design.png
Local
Meet the Olmsted County District 1 candidates
Two seek District 1 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
June 20, 2022 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The candidates also found some slight differences when asked about crime in the county and what should be done to address any concerns.

Stead said he feels areas of Rochester are unsafe at night, so he would work with the county sheriff to make sure the department has needed support.

“We want to be fully funded and do everything we can do to help them achieve best practices, and that means personnel, that means equipment and biggest of all, I think, training,” he said, adding support for current efforts that have outreach workers assisting deputies.

Podulke-Smith also voiced support for public safety spending, saying it’s easy to criticize law enforcement until an emergency response is needed. She cited the importance of de-escalation training for deputies, who often find themselves in areas of the county without readily available backup.

At the same time, she added funding isn’t the only solution. She said added community involvement can promote public safety.

“Neighborhoods that are more connected, spending more time outside with each other, tuned into what is happening within the neighborhood are safer neighborhoods,” she said.

The candidates are on the Nov. 8 ballot to fill a two-year term that was created after population changes amid redistricting efforts earlier this year.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022OLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
