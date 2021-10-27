Candlelight vigil to honor mother, daughter, unborn child killed in September 2020

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in honor of Keona Sade Foote, her daughter Miyona Zayla Lee-Miller and Foote's unborn child.

The vigil will be at 6 p.m. in Rochester's Central Park, 225 First Ave. NW.

Foote, who was in her first trimester of pregnancy, and 2-year-old Miyona were killed on Sept. 10, 2020. A 30-year-old man has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder for their deaths.

Foote's mother, Brandy Lee-Williams, told the Post Bulletin in September 2020 that Foote's daughter was central in her life.

“She was so honored to be her mother," Lee-Williams said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about the vigil, contact Lee-Williams by email at brandywilliams500@icloud.com.