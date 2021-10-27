SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Candlelight vigil to honor mother, daughter, unborn child killed in September 2020

The vigil will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Rochester's Central Park.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 27, 2021 03:30 PM
Share

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in honor of Keona Sade Foote, her daughter Miyona Zayla Lee-Miller and Foote's unborn child.

The vigil will be at 6 p.m. in Rochester's Central Park, 225 First Ave. NW.

Foote, who was in her first trimester of pregnancy, and 2-year-old Miyona were killed on Sept. 10, 2020. A 30-year-old man has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder for their deaths.

Foote's mother, Brandy Lee-Williams, told the Post Bulletin in September 2020 that Foote's daughter was central in her life.

“She was so honored to be her mother," Lee-Williams said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about the vigil, contact Lee-Williams by email at brandywilliams500@icloud.com.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts