Cannabis retail limit put on hold in Rochester

City council extends public hearing on scaled-back cannabis ordinance to allow more comment regarding initial action related to legalized marijuana sales.

marijuana plant
A new Rochester city ordinance seeks to prepare for anticipated retail sale of cannabis for recreational use among adults.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 1:16 AM

ROCHESTER — A proposed ordinance to delay the start of any new cannabis retail business in Rochester was put on hold Monday as midnight approached.

The Rochester City Council opted to continue a public hearing that started approximately three and a half hours after its meeting started.

“I talked to people who didn’t want to come because it was so far down the list on our agenda,” council member Molly Dennis said of the night’s eighth public hearing.

Three Rochester residents sat through the other seven hearings to voice their opposition to the sale of cannabis in Rochester.

“You are fooling yourselves if you think you can adequately create a cannabis policy that will safely control cannabis in the public sector,” said Karin Charron, who was joined by Rae Parker and Elena Niehoff in expressing concerns about health and safety related to legalized marijuana use and sales.

Council member Shaun Palmer said he understood the concerns but pointed out state legislation passed this year requires the city to allow the sale of cannabis for adult recreational use.

“Our hands are tied,” he said. “We have to do what we have to do.”

Rochester City Clerk Kelly Geistler said the proposed ordinance calling for delaying the opening of any new cannabis retail outlets until Jan. 1, 2025, falls in line with state legislation and provides the city with the longest possible time period available for outlining local rules related to future cannabis operations in the city.

“We will bring forward more discussions in the coming months,” she said.

She also proposed waiting to determine whether the city will restrict the overall number of shops that can operate in the city.

The original proposed ordinance included limiting the number of potential marijuana retail outlets to 1 per 12,500, which is the minimum established in state legislation passed earlier this year.

“We can choose to have more going forward, but we wanted to start at that number because it’s a new law and new office,” said Christiaan Cartwright, Rochester’s license examiner.

The state’s new Office of Cannabis Management has yet to name its first director and is working on statewide rules regarding licensing of retail outlets and other issues related to the new law that took effect this month.

Rep. Andy Smith, who connected with Monday’s public hearing online, said he’s worried the city’s delay will hinder options for small retailers, who might face a disadvantage compared to larger retailers already established in other states.

“Many of these big businesses already have facilities that are growing cannabis,” the Rochester DFLer said, adding that local businesses would likely need to wait until 2025 to start growing their product.

The department’s website points out the state legislation proposes that statewide retail sales for adult-use cannabis is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with some requirements of the new law being implemented on March 1, 2025.

Cartwright said Rochester won’t make the final decision regarding who does and does not obtain a license to operate a retail cannabis business.

While cities can determine where the businesses can be located and whether they want to allow more than one shop per 12,500 residents, Cartwright said the city is the first line of review.

Once the city confirms which license applications meet local requirements, the requests will be sent to state officials for review to determine which licenses will be issued

“The way I understand it, a lot of who gets those licenses isn’t actually decided by us in Rochester,” he said. “It will be decided by the state. They have their own point system.”

What happened: The Rochester City Council opted to extend its public hearing related to a proposed cannabis ordinance, due to the fact that it started after 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Why does this matter: The ordinance will delay any local licensing of cannabis retail outlets until 2025, to allow time for state guidelines to emerge.

What's next: The public hearing will continue during the council's 7 p.m. on July 24.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
