Cannon Falls bakery donates $3,000 worth of doughnuts for Guinness record attempt

ROCHESTER — Running a bakery means early mornings in the kitchen, preparing fresh treats for the customers that day.

This week, for Matt Shelton and Hi Quality Bakery in Cannon Falls, running the bakery has included working overnight due to a special order for 3,000 doughnuts.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, Bridging the Gap is hosting a Thrive Conference at Mayo Civic Center and is attempting to break the Guinness world record for largest doughnut wall.

Enter Hi Quality Bakery.

Early in the summer, the bakery was asked about making the doughnuts for the attempt. It’s the largest order Shelton and his team have undertaken for doughnuts, but not the bakery’s first rodeo with large orders.

“The closest is when we made, decorated and donated over 525 graduation cakes in 2020,” Shelton said.

The entire process of making the doughnuts – weighing ingredients, mixing, frying, glazing or icing, and packaging – will take Shelton and three other staff members about 15 hours to complete. The team started fulfilling the large order early Thursday morning.

Shelton estimated the cost for the 500 pounds of extra ingredients, as well as labor, packaging, delivery and custom napkins, at $3,000. The bakery is donating the doughnuts at no cost for the event.

The doughnuts will also be decorated strategically: about 600 of the doughnuts will be topped with white icing and sprinkles, and the remaining donuts will be glazed.

“They will be strategically placed on the wall to make a design with the 20% of doughnuts that are white, and the glazed will be the background of the design,” Shelton said.

On Saturday morning, Shelton and his team will deliver the doughnuts to the Mayo Civic Center. The world record attempt will begin at 7 a.m. with the official decision on the success of the attempt after 10 a.m.