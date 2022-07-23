SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Cannon Falls cemetery stabbing a false report

Cannon Falls Police Department was investigating a stabbing in a cemetery Friday evening before the alleged victim admitted the attack didn't happen.

By Staff reports
July 23, 2022 12:59 PM
CANNON FALLS – Cannon Falls Police Department said that an investigation into a reported stabbing in a cemetery Friday night led to the alleged victim admitting that it was a false report.

At 7:43 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, officers responded to a 911 call of a female who was stabbed while in a cemetery, according to a press release from the department. Officers arrived at the scene and provided care to the female, who was transported to the hospital by Cannon Falls Ambulance.

Cannon Falls Police, along with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol, searched for two suspects based on the female’s description of alleged attackers. This led to a Code Red notice put out by the sheriff’s office to residents in the area, notifying them of a crime and subsequent search for suspects.

After no suspects were found and no weapons were recovered at the scene, officers continued investigating, resulting in “the admission by the victim that it was a false report,” according to the press release.

The press release continued that the female was experiencing a mental health crisis.

“The Cannon Falls Police Department wants to remind anyone that may be facing mental health challenges that there are many resources available including the National Mental Health Hotline number 9-8-8, and encourages them to make a call for assistance,” the press release read.

