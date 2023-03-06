99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cannon Falls man avoids jail time for drunk driving crash that broke passenger's back

Brandon William Jenson, 25, of Cannon Falls, lost control of his vehicle and hit the "Welcome to Cannon Falls" sign causing his car to roll multiple times.

Gavel
Contributed
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
March 06, 2023 03:35 PM

RED WING — A 26-year-old Cannon Falls man facing charges for a drunk driving crash that injured his passenger was sentenced to three years of supervised probation during a March 1, 2023, hearing in Goodhue County District Court.

Brandon William Jenson pleaded guilty to one count of felony criminal vehicular oepration as part of December 2022 plea deal that dismissed two additional felony charges of criminal vehicular operation and two counts of driving while intoxicated and having an open bottle in a vehicle, all misdemeanors.

He was also sentenced to one day in jail but was credited for one day for time served by District Judge Douglas Bayley.

Bayley order a stay of imposition in the case, meaning that if Jenson successfully completes his probation, his felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, though the court reserves the right to order him to prison if he violates his probation.

He will also have to submit to electronic alcohol home monitoring for the next four years in 30 day stints between December 15 and January 15.

According to the criminal complaint:

Jenson was driving along 65th Avenue on May 9, 2022, in Cannon Falls when he became distracted by the radio, lost control of his Chevrolet Malibu which went sideways before hitting a concrete pillar on the "Welcome to Cannon Falls" sign and rolled multiple times. A preliminary breath test showed Jenson with a .165 blood alcohol level.

When Goodhue County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, they saw a 22-year-old man lying on the ground with Jenson standing over him and Jenson's vehicle on it's roof.

Jenson told law enforcement that he had consumed four to five alcoholic beverages. He was arrested following the breath test.

Deputies found multiple cans of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage, inside the vehicle.

The male passenger in the vehicle suffered multiple spinal fractures and a probable traumatic brain injury, the report states.

