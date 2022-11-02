SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Cannon Falls man charged for drunk driving crash that broke passenger's back

Brandon William Jenson, 25, of Cannon Falls, allegedly became distracted by his car radio when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the "Welcome to Cannon Falls" sign causing his Chevrolet Malibu to roll multiple times.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 02, 2022 10:45 AM
RED WING — A Cannon Falls man facing charges for a drunk driving crash that injured his passenger.

Brandon William Jenson, 25, is charged with three felony counts of criminal vehicular operation related to driving under the influence, two misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count involving having an open alcohol container.

Jenson was released on his own recognizance in Goodhue County District Court on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

While Jenson was released without bail or bond, District Judge Douglas Bayley ordered him to not possess alcohol or drugs and to submit to random testing.

Jenson is scheduled to appear in district court Dec. 14.

According to the criminal complaint:

Jenson was driving along 65th Avenue on May 9, 2022, in Cannon Falls when he became distracted by the radio, lost control of his Chevrolet Malibu which went sideways before hitting a concrete pillar on the "Welcome to Cannon Falls" sign and rolled multiple times. A preliminary breath test showed Jenson with a .165 blood alcohol level.

When Goodhue County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, they saw a 22-year-old man lying on the ground with Jenson standing over him and Jenson's vehicle on it's roof.

Jenson told law enforcement that he had consumed four to five alcoholic beverages. He was arrested following the breath test.

Deputies found multiple cans of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage, inside the vehicle.

The male passenger in the vehicle suffered multiple spinal fractures and a probable traumatic brain injury, the report states.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
