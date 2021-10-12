Cannon Falls man injured in Goodhue County crash

A Cannon Falls man was injured Tuesday in a single vehicle crash in Leon Township.

A 2007 Honda Civic was southbound in the northbound lane on U.S. Highway 52 near County 14 Boulevard about 12:30 a.m. when it left the road and rolled. The driver, 43-year-old E Juno Austin Nayagam, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Cannon Falls Police Department and Cannon Falls Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.