99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cannon Falls man involved in stand off killed himself, police say

Police breached the home and sent in a robot and a drone, which found the man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Cannon Falls map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 3:25 PM

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — A 25-year-old Cannon Falls man killed himself following a domestic incident with a 26-year-old woman at a Cannon Falls residence, according to Cannon Falls Police Chief Jeff McCormick.

According to McCormick:

Dean Anderson was found deceased with a gunshot wound to his head after law enforcement breached the home and sent in a robot and drone to search the residence.

Law enforcement initially responded to the 300 block of First Street North for a report of a woman being shot at. Officer arrived to see the woman in the yard, bleeding from the head. She was transported by Cannon Falls Ambulance to a level on trauma center. She's suffering from non-fatal injuries and was released. Her name has not been released.

ALSO READ

Police learned that the suspect in the shooting, Anderson, was still inside the residence and was known to be hostile to law enforcement and had made previous statements that he did not want to go to jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

A perimeter was set up by members of CPD, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Dakota County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. An Emergency Response Team was requested to assist in making contact with Anderson. Minnesota Highway 19 also had traffic detoured due to the location of the incident.

First responders transported nine children from a day care that was within the perimeter and released to their families.

After attempts to contact Anderson through phone calls and public address announcements, police breached a door and a window of the residence, where they eventually found Anderson's body.

The Southeastern Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and CPD removed guns, controlled substances and forensic evidence from the house.

"The Cannon Falls Police Department is sad that the incident resulted in the loss of Mr. Anderson’s life at his own hand and wishes to extend condolences to his family on their loss" McCormick wrote in a statement.

No further updates will be provided until the investigation is complete.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 001.jpg
Local
Tankers carrying ethanol start on fire after BNSF train derails in Raymond, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Jean Prokott.png
Local
Jean Prokott named third city of Rochester poet laureate
March 30, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 26-April 1, 2023
March 30, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DAMON.FURUSETH.BRUINS.jpg
Sports
Standout forward has taken a winding path to finding a home with Austin Bruins
March 30, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
20230328_143848.jpg
Business
New truck rental operation to roll into Rochester
March 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Pierson Family
Health
Mayo Clinic patient sued by hospital testifies in support of hospital charity care bill
March 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Stewartville, Benilde-St. Margaret's School Class AAA girls state basketball championship
Prep
The kids are alright: Southeastern Minnesota brimming with young girls basketball talent
March 30, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff