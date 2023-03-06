99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cannon Falls man sentenced to one year in jail for serial sex assaults in Olmsted County

A party house in Stewartville was the site of several sexual assaults against female juveniles in 2021. The perpetrator has been sentenced to a year in jail and 10 years of probation.

Austin Joseph Fisher
Austin Joseph Fisher.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
March 06, 2023 04:42 PM

ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old Cannon Falls man was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court to 365 days in jail and given 10 years of supervised probation for sexually assaulting multiple female juveniles over the course of several months in 2021.

Austin Joseph Fisher, formerly of Stewartville, pleaded guilty to one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct Nov. 14, 2022, as part of a plea deal that dismissed felony charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, an additional charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct and furnishing liquor to someone under 21 years old, a gross misdemeanor.

Fisher was ordered by District Judge Christa Daily to begin his sentence in 60 days during a Feb. 28, 2023, hearing.

Daily also ordered a stay of imposition in the case, meaning that if Fisher successfully completes his probation, his felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, though the court reserves the right to order him to prison if he violates his probation.

Fisher will be able to serve his sentence on work release or through community work service. He was credited with one day for time served.

He is required to attend a sex offender program and register as a predatory offender.

Fisher was also ordered to abstain from illegal substances, alcohol and pornographic material and have no unsupervised contact with juveniles or hold a position of authority over juveniles.

According to the criminal complaint:

Several witnesses reported to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in the fall of 2021 that Fisher had sexually assaulted three juvenile females between the ages of 15 and 16 years old. The sexual assaults happened throughout the winter, spring and summer of 2021.

Fisher's Stewartville residence was considered a hang out spot for juveniles where he provided liquor to juveniles before sexually assaulting them.

"Fisher always made the teenaged girls feel as if they were obligated to do something sexual in exchange for him providing alcohol at his residence," one of the survivors told law enforcement.

He was aware of the juveniles' ages, a witness told law enforcement.

"Yeah, I am aware that she is (under 16). Do I care? No," Fisher told the witness when confronted about his behavior.

Two of the juveniles reported Fisher raped them, with another unsure due to intoxication. All reported several instances of being sexually assaulted by Fisher.

Fisher initially denied sexually assaulting the juveniles and claimed they came over uninvited.

