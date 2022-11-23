SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cannon Falls woman accused of voter fraud

Amber Jessica Larson, 35, of Cannon Falls, is alleged to have registered to vote during an August 2022 Goodhue County election. Larson, who lives in the U.S. with a green card, is not eligible to vote in any Minnesota elections.

Wooden gavel
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 23, 2022 02:25 PM
RED WING — A 35-year-old Cannon Falls woman has been charged with illegally registering to vote in Goodhue County.

Amber Jessica Larson was released on her own recognizance during a Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, court hearing in front of District Judge Douglas C. Bayley. Larson is scheduled to next appear in court Jan. 18, 2023.

The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State and Goodhue County did not immediately respond to a request for more information about voter fraud in the state and county.

A November 2022 Washington Post report concluded that election fraud is rare in the United States .
According to the criminal complaint:

Larson registered to vote in Goodhue County in August 2022 even though she is a permanent citizen and not a U.S. citizen.

ADVERTISEMENT

A permanent citizen, commonly referred to as having a green card, is allowed to live and work in the U.S. permanently but does not have the same rights as U.S. citizens.

Residents who are not U.S. citizens are not permitted to vote in any Minnesota elections, according to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

Larson told an investigator with the Cannon Falls Police Department that she knew she did not have the right the vote but received a voter registration card in the mail. She said she went to a polling place on Aug. 9, 2022, to report the issue and did not vote in that election, though she said she has voted in the past.

An investigation was started after Micki O'Keefe, an accountant with the Goodhue County Auditor/Treasurer's Office sent an August 2022 email to the Goodhue County Attorney's Office about the issue. The Attorney's Office then forwarded the complaint to the Cannon Falls Police Department.

Election officials confirmed Larson's version of events during the August 2022 election day with law enforcement.

A Minnesota Voter Registration Application in Larson's name that was signed and filled out by Larson in February 2022 was marked as identifying Larson as a U.S. citizen.

Larson told an investigator that she thought she could vote in local elections but not in state elections.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022.
