SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Canton man wanted in 4 counties arrested at Rochester hotel

The 36-year-old man has felony warrants out of Fillmore and Goodhue counties as well as extraditable warrants out of two counties in Iowa.

Nathan Gossman 12.29.21
Nathan Gossman
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 30, 2021 10:32 AM
Share

A Canton man with at least four outstanding warrants spread across four counties in two states was arrested Wednesday night by members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Nathan Gossman, 36, was arrested about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel after law enforcement learned he was there. Gossman has felony warrants out of Fillmore and Goodhue counties as well as extraditable warrants out of two counties in Iowa, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

Deputies entered the hotel about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday and found Gossman, who reportedly tried to run from deputies. He was arrested a little more than 10 minutes later on the second floor of the hotel.

At the time of his arrest, deputies reportedly found two baggies of methamphetamine in his pockets as well as drug paraphernalia. He has been charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony fifth-degree drug possession.

Three other cases were filed in court Friday morning charging Gossman with two counts of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and felony domestic assault. All three charges are a result of separate incidents, according to court records.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance in those cases, as well as the drug charge, Friday morning.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEROCHESTERMABEL-CANTON
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts