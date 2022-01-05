SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday

Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
ROCHESTER — A Canton, Minn., man was killed Tuesday night after rear-ending a semi truck on U.S. Highway 52 in Marion Township.

Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.

Simpson was southbound on Highway 52 in Marion Township about 6:55 p.m. when his 2015 Dodge Journey rear-ended a 2020 Volvo semi truck-trailer. Simpson’s vehicle then ran off the road into a median, struck a cable barrier and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where he was pronounced dead. Simpson was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, 73-year-old Terry Ray Huffman, of Brainerd, Minn., was not injured.

The State Patrol was assisted in its response by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

