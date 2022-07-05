SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Canton mayor resigns due to health issues

Cindy Shanks will take over as the acting mayor in Canton and preside over the city council.

Nick Prestby
By Staff reports
July 05, 2022 03:15 PM
CANTON, Minn. — The mayor of Canton, Nicholas Prestby, announced Tuesday, July 5, 2022, he will be resigning from his position effective immediately, according to a news release from the city of Canton.

“Due to recent health issues I am sadly informing you all that I am resigning as the mayor effective immediately today,” Prestby said in a letter addressed to Canton residents, the city council and its employees. “It has been an honor to be able to serve the city for the last year and a half.”

As outlined in Minnesota Statutes, the city council must pass a resolution stating it has received and accepted Prestby’s resignation, which will occur during the council’s regular July 13 meeting. Additionally, the council must declare the vacant position exists and discuss the appointment process for an individual to execute the remainder of Prestby’s two-year term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2022.

Until such an appointment is made, Acting Mayor Cindy Shanks will preside over the council.

Related Topics: MABEL-CANTONGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
