Canton mayor resigns due to health issues

CANTON, Minn. — The mayor of Canton, Nicholas Prestby, announced Tuesday, July 5, 2022, he will be resigning from his position effective immediately, according to a news release from the city of Canton.

“Due to recent health issues I am sadly informing you all that I am resigning as the mayor effective immediately today,” Prestby said in a letter addressed to Canton residents, the city council and its employees. “It has been an honor to be able to serve the city for the last year and a half.”

As outlined in Minnesota Statutes, the city council must pass a resolution stating it has received and accepted Prestby’s resignation, which will occur during the council’s regular July 13 meeting. Additionally, the council must declare the vacant position exists and discuss the appointment process for an individual to execute the remainder of Prestby’s two-year term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2022.

Until such an appointment is made, Acting Mayor Cindy Shanks will preside over the council.