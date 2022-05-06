SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Car catches fire Thursday evening following possible street race

The 34-year-old driver suffered head and hand injuries that police say don't seem to be life threatening. Witnesses described two cars racing southbound on Maine Avenue Southeast.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 06, 2022 09:26 AM
ROCHESTER — A car caught fire after running off the road and striking a tree just before 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022.

34-year-old Jorge Mosquera crashed his 2015 BMW 328i in the 4200 block of Maine Avenue Southeast, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. Mosquera was out of his car but on scene when officers arrived. He suffered injuries to his head and hands, but Moilanen said they didn’t seem life threatening. Mosquera was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Officers smelled alcohol and saw other signs of intoxication when they talked with Mosquera. He has not been charged with any crime. Officers executed a search warrant to take a blood sample from Mosquera. The sample will be sent to a lab to determine if Mosquera was driving under the influence.

Witnesses told officers that the two cars were racing southbound on Maine Avenue Southeast before the BMW ran off the road, through the grass and struck the tree.

While officers were on scene, Mosquera’s brother, 38-year-old Jorge Alejandro Mosquera Molina, approached officers and told them he and his brother were driving separate cars to the movie theater. Mosquera Molina displayed signs of intoxication, so officers had him take the field sobriety test, which he failed.

Mosquera Molina may be charged with fourth-degree DWI, according to Moilanen. Moilanen said it appears that Mosquera Molina is not currently in jail. The Olmsted County Adult Detention Center doesn't show Mosquera Molina in custody.

