News | Local
Car fire near Chatfield Tuesday may be from electrical issues law enforcement says

No injuries were reported following the fire and no other structures were damaged.

OCSO Incident Report
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 24, 2022 10:10 AM
CHATFIELD — No injuries were reported following a vehicle fire in Orion Township Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, Olmsted County Deputies and the Chatfield Fire Department arrived around 8 p.m. on the 800 block of 130th Avenue Southeast to see an unoccupied 2011 Chevrolet Equinox fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department successfully extinguished the fire and reported that they didn't see anything suspicious about the incident.

The vehicle's owner told law enforcement that he had been having electrical issues with the vehicle and had attached a charger to the vehicle's battery Tuesday morning after it wouldn't start.

No other structures were damaged during the fire and it did not spread past the vehicle.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
