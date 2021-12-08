Car thieves lead cops on chase around Rochester

A man working to clear a parking lot of snow saw his truck driving away Tuesday night.

The victim, a 31-year-old Rochester man, got out of his 2010 GMC Sierra pickupto spread some salt at the parking lot west of the Holiday convenience store near the corner of Fourth Avenue and Fourth Street Southeast, about 7:30 p.m. when he noticed two men approaching his truck, said Capt. Casey Moilanen of the Rochester Police Department. The victim started to go back to his truck and saw the men jump in and begin driving away.

The man held onto the truck for about a minute before having to let go, Moilanen said. He was not injured.

At 8:17 p.m., a coworker of the victim saw the truck near Silver Lake Drive and 10th Street Northeast. Then, a police officer driving near the O'Reilly's Auto Parts store on North Broadway saw the vehicle going south on Broadway and began pursuit as the stolen truck turned west on Elton Hills Drive, Moilanen said. The officer put on his lights, but the thieves did not stop and the officer needed to break off pursuit.

A witness saw the truck hit a curb near Third Avenue and Civic Center Drive Southeast, Moilanen said. Shortly thereafter, another witness saw the suspects get out of the truck near the intersection of Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue Southeast and get on a nearby walking trail and leave the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moilanen said officers finally caught up with the suspected driver on the trail at 9:07 p.m.

Tyrone Land, 30, of Rochester, faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and first-degree damage to property.

Moilanen said police have not found the second man who was in the stolen truck.