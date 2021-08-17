Carnahan denies knowledge of Lazzaro's alleged criminal activity

In her first media interview since being engulfed in controversy, beleaguered Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan emphatically denied knowing anything about the alleged criminal activities of GOP donor Anton Lazzaro, who was charged last week with child sex trafficking. She also said she had no intention of bowing to pressure and resigning over the idea that she knew anything about it.

"To insinuate that I would know anything about this is categorically false," she said Tuesday during an interview on "The Paul & Jordana Show" on WCCO radio. "How am I supposed to prove something that is simply not true?"

Carnahan said she believed Lazzaro, who was charged with five counts of sex trafficking of a minor last week, "is going to spend the rest of his life in prison, and he probably should."

It was her first interview since federal charges were filed against Lazzaro, a major donor to GOP organizations and congressional candidates. The news quickly led to calls for Carnahan's resignation from some GOP State Executive Committee members.

Carnahan and Lazzaro taped a podcast together and were photographed together with her husband, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, at Minnesota Vikings games. Lazzaro also attended the couple's wedding.

"To know the personal background of every contributor is to 'imply guilt by association,' " she said during repeated questions from the show's hosts about how she could not know or suspect Lazzaro's alleged activities. "I found out when you found out, and just like you, I was shocked."

Carnahan was also asked about an audio clip circulating on Twitter in which she is heard saying that her husband will be dead in two years from cancer. Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer last year. After a remission, Hagedorn said earlier this year that his cancer had returned.

"I said something in grief that I shouldn't have said," Carnahan said. "It's absolutely regrettable. I'm horrified. I've absolutely apologized to my husband. I love him very much."

"I can't take it back, but I can acknowledge that it won't happen again," she added.

Carnahan also said calls for her resignation were originating from the same people who opposed her re-election as chairwoman of the GOP, accusing them of relitigating the same issues that preceded her re-election.

She added that she was willing to call on the State Executive Committee to vote on a motion of confidence or no confidence in her leadership. She said she would "honor and respect" its decision, but would not resign in response to calls for her to do so.

The chairwoman also said she was baffled by the attention paid to nondisclosure agreements she requires staff to sign. Some have argued that the NDAs are a way of stifling her staff and preventing them from disclosing wrongdoing, but Carnahan said the forms are standard operating procedure for many employers. The Minnesota GOP has required staff to sign them as far back as 1998, she said.

Carnahan also noted that NDAs do not prevent whistleblowers from reporting illegal behavior they witness to authorities.

"So, I think there is just a lot of misinformation about that," she said.