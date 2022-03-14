SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Carnahan, Hagedorn's wife, announces candidacy for Congress

Carnahan was rumored to be a candidate; today she made it official.

090820.N.RPB.CARNAHAN.021.jpg
Jennifer Carnahan, former chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota, during a visit to Rochester in September 2020.
Post Bulletin file photo
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
March 14, 2022 03:40 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Jennifer Carnahan is running for the congressional seat once held by her husband, Jim Hagedorn, and vacated when he died last month.

Monday morning, the former chair of the state Republican Party announced her candidacy, saying she wants to carry on the legacy of her husband, who died at 59 after a two-year battle with kidney cancer.

“It’s official. I’m running to honor my husband’s wish that I run for, and win, his seat,” Carnahan said in a tweet this morning, a day before the deadline for filing for the race. “Jim fought so hard to put Minnesota first. I promise you I will continue his fight.”

Carnahan becomes the 16th to announce their candidacy for the special election, which will have a primary on May 24 and election on Aug. 9. The filing period for the special election closes Tuesday. At least eight other Republicans have entered the race in the closely contested district. The field also includes six Democrats and one Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate.

Carnahan wrote that she is "committed to continuing my husband’s legacy of fighting to secure the border, defending conservative values, safeguarding the integrity of our elections, and serving the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District." In her statement, Carnahan aligns herself closely with former President Donald Trump, saying she’s “running to disrupt the status quo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carnahan’s news release Monday did not say whether she intends to run in the general election in November.

Carnahan was elected to a third two-year term as state GOP chair last spring — but then resigned the position in August, after federal prosecutors filed sex trafficking charges against Anton Lazzaro, a GOP donor who had been close to Carnahan.

There were also allegations, which Carnahan denied, that she had created a toxic environment at the party offices.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin referred to the manner of her resignation that called into question her fitness for public office.

"It was not long ago that Jennifer Carnahan had to resign in disgrace as Chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party after her complete and total mismanagement of the organization became public," Martin said.

"First, a political ally and close personal friend of Carnahan's was indicated for child sex trafficking. Then, four of Carnahan's former executive directors accused her of fostering a toxic work environment, other staffers accused Carnahan of turning a blind eye to sexual harassment, and yet another staffer said she was outed against her wishes by Carnahan and subsequently harassed," Martin said.

"Jennifer Carnahan's leadership ability has been entirely discredited by those who worked most closely with her."

Minnesota Public Radio contributed to this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Andy Smith and Abdulkadir Abdalla
Local
Owner of Gray Duck Theater, principal of Rochester Math and Science Academy to run for House seat 25B
Both candidates said they plan to run as Democrats for the seat representing a left-leaning district.
March 14, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
The GOP gubernatorial candidates debate the issues at Rochester's Eagles Club on Thursday, March 10, 2022. From right to left, they are Scott Magie, Michelle Benson, Mike Murphy, Paul Gazelka, Kendall Qualls, Scott Jensen and Richard Stanek.
Local
GOP candidates for governor sound off on the issues in Rochester (and in their own words)
7 gubernatorial candidates attended a candidate forum in Rochester.
March 11, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Nels Pierson mug
Local
State Rep. Nels Pierson, former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger to run in 1st District
The 1st District special election is getting crowded now with a dozen declared candidates.
March 11, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSELECTION 2022
What to read next
20220314_WardDraftPlans_vProposed_Layout.png
Local
7 things to know about proposed map of new Rochester City Council wards
Final proposed map emerges for council review amid consideration of four drafts.
March 14, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Nashville Coop
Members Only
Business
It's about to get spicy in Rochester
Nashville Coop, a popular Twin Cities spicy chicken brand that started as a food truck, is slated to open a fixed location here on a prominent corner along South Broadway.
March 14, 2022 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Shorewood Senior Campus Pi Day 01
Local
Photos: Pi Day Giveaway Shorewood Senior Campus
The second annual Pi Day Giveaway for future residents was held Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
March 14, 2022 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Kenyon map.png
Local
Burnsville teenager reportedly led trooper on high-speed chase before hitting Kenyon squad car
The 16-year-old is charged in Goodhue County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle as well as misdemeanor charges of careless driving, speeding and driving without a valid license. He is also charged with two petty misdemeanor drug offenses.
March 14, 2022 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts