Cascade Lake Park water pump taps into city supply

I often walk my black lab on the Cascade Lake Park trail, and of course she loves to take a dip in the lake. I have been keeping her out of the water since they posted the high bacteria count, and I think the water did make her sick at one point. (She tends to drink a lot when she goes in the water to cool off.)

What I would like to know is the source of the water that issues from the hand pump in the children's playground. I assume it is not lake water since they have not turned off the pump and children are still playing in it even though the beach is closed. A sign says not to drink the water, but is it safe for my dog to drink?

Secondly, how deep or rather how shallow is Cascade Lake? Is it likely to always have a problem with high bacteria levels?

— Dave Goettsch

A drink from the pump should be safe for your pooch, or at least as safe as drinking from your own water hose, since the water supply has the same origin.

Mike Nigbur, the city’s Parks and Forestry Division head, told one of my co-workers recently that the pump is supplied with city water, since it’s assumed that children will play in it and potentially drink from it.

In fact, I’m told he appeared to be a bit surprised to hear there’s a small sign advising against drinking from the pump. (I checked and there’s a small, faded sign on the pump.)

Either way, the water is definitely safer than what is sometimes found in the nearby Cascade Lake.

Nigbur said there’s little that can be done to address the fluctuating bacteria levels, since increases can be tied to excessive rainfall, extreme heat in shallow water and the presence of wildlife.

Cascade Lake’s depth ranges from approximately 8 feet on the eastern side to 40 to 45 feet on the western section, where mining efforts helped create the lake. Nigbur said it’s not practical to do more digging, since mining operations have ended.

Likewise, there’s not a practical solution to get rid of all the geese and other wildlife who like to be next to water. Even if it were possible, finding a solution to stop heavy rains and warm days during the summer is a task even I won’t consider.

Nigbur suggested there is a solution that could open the beach more often – simply stop testing.

Rochester tests the water weekly to monitor bacteria levels, and Nigbur said that’s more often than what’s required and found in many other communities.

Personally, I’m OK with the regular testing. As someone dedicated to answers, I prefer knowing when there’s a potential hazard, rather than enjoying a sunny beach day in ignorance.

