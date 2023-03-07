99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Castle agreement ready to transfer to new owner

Rochester council approved plan to allow purchase of former city-owned armory with expectation that it return to use for arts and cultural community activity.

The Castle
The Castle on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Randy Petersen
March 06, 2023 11:54 PM

ROCHESTER — The planned sale of the former Rochester armory, known as The Castle, will come with an agreement to dedicate the building to art and cultural uses for at least one more year.

“We really are not renegotiating anything here,” Rochester City Council member Patrick Keane said as the council prepared to approve a transfer of the agreement related to the former city property.

The city sold the site at 121 N. Broadway Ave. to the Castle Community in 2017 for $250,000, along with $425,000 being generated through a tax-increment financing district. The sale included an agreement that required city approval of a future sale.

The agreement also called for the building to operate the building with an arts and culture focus intended to provide communitywide access. It is an agreement that was extended to Feb. 20, 2024, following a pause in operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the 2017 sale, the Castle Community reportedly invested more than $2 million in property improvements, eventually leasing first-floor space to Cameo Restaurant, using the second floor for a combination of leased and public spaces and reserving the bulk of the third floor as an entertainment venue.

Rochester Strategic Initiatives Director Josh Johnsen said the activity helped create a catalyst for activity on the north end of Rochester’s downtown.

Much of the original activity in the building stalled with pandemic restrictions, and the original tenants eventually moved out.

Echo Church began leasing two floors of the building in the fall of 2020 and remained in the site until spring of 2022.

Johnson said city staff is hoping the proposed sale of the building to David Arnett of Arnett Enterprises LLC will return activity to the area by creating a draw.

Arnett confirmed last month that he had signed a purchase agreement with Castle Community, which relied on Monday’s council approval.

Paperwork submitted to the council in seeking the transfer of the use agreement states Arnett plans to activate the building from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

A new restaurant – Latitude 44 – is expected to open on the first floor, offering a modern American menu under the lead of Executive Chef Samuel St. George.

The proposal for the second floor is to offer grab-and-go food options from the restaurant, catering to clientele utilizing workspace and conference rooms, as well as the downtown workforce community.

The second floor is also expected to include a room to host podcasts and creation of social media content as well as an art gallery.

The upper level of the building is expected to continue providing event space for weddings, concerts, meetings and other gatherings.

By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
