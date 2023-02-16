Castle sale planned with transfer of use agreement

ROCHESTER — A planned sale of the former Rochester armory, known as The Castle, could reactivate the site under a 2017 use agreement.

“The sale of the property to a new operator creates an opportunity to reactivate the building to be utilized as a community asset,” Rochester Strategic Initiatives Director Josh Johnsen stated in a report to the Rochester City Council. “There is potential to open new small businesses, hire local people, and help catalyze the northern end of downtown by generating more foot traffic.”

The City Council will be asked on Wednesday to approve a transfer of the final year of an extended five-year agreement that calls for community-based activation of the former city property.

Rochester real estate investor David Arnett has a purchase agreement in place with the owner, Castle Community LLC. and would take over the responsibilities outlined in the city agreement.

The potential sales price has not been disclosed, but Johnsen reported the current estimated market value at $1.4 million.

The city sold the site to the Castle Community in 2017 for $675,000 , which included $425,000 still being generated through a tax-increment financing district. The sale also involved a five-year agreement that required the site serve a community use and the city approve of a future sale.

Arnett said he plans to maintain a similar focus, with a mix of activation in the building's three levels.

"We want to make sure we stay in the spirit of the agreement ... keeping with the experience of a community space," he said, pointing out it will provide space for people to gather or do work.

The Rochester real estate investor said the historic nature of the building attracted him to the project.

"The building has been so beautifully restored that I was hoping I can do it some justice by activating it and making it a vibrant aspect of the community," Arnett said.

Following the 2017 sale by the city, the Castle Community reportedly invested more than $2 million in property improvements, eventually leasing first-floor space to Cameo Restaurant, using the second floor for a combination of leased and public spaces and reserving the bulk of the third floor as an entertainment venue.

Much of the original activity in the building stalled with pandemic restrictions, and Johnsen said all the original tenants eventually moved out.

Echo Church began leasing two floors of the building in the fall of 2020 and remained in the site until spring of 2022.

In late 2021, the city began efforts to enforce and extend the agreement requiring Castle Community to operate the building with an arts and culture focus intended to provide community-wide access.

The agreement was extended to Feb. 28, 2024, but anticipated activation has not occurred,

Paperwork submitted to the council states Arnett plans to activate the building from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

A new restaurant — Latitude 44 — is expected to open on the first floor, offering a modern American menu under the lead of Executive Chef Samuel St. George.

The proposal for the second floor is to offer grab-and-go food options from the restaurant, catering to clientele utilizing workspace and conference rooms, as well as the downtown workforce community.

The second floor is also expected to include a room to host podcasts and creation of social media content as well as an art gallery.

The upper level of the building is expected to continue providing event space for weddings, concerts, meetings and other gatherings.

"It's pretty much the same concept (Castle Community) originally had," Arnett said. "I'm just trying to revamp it after COVID to get it activated and make a space that works for the community."

Timeline

Sept. 15, 2015: Rochester City Council puts out a call for proposed re-use of the former Rochester Amory Building.

Sept. 7, 2016: City Council rejects both proposals to reuse the building under city ownership and opts to seek potential sale.

Feb. 6, 2017: Council requests proposals related to the sale of the property.

Sept. 6, 2017: An agreement for sale to Castle Community, LCC is approved with use restrictions.

Dec. 4, 2017: The property is transferred to private ownership.

2018: Castle operations open, with Cameo Restaurant on first floor, event space on third level and a variety of uses on the second floor.

Sept. 2020: Castle Community enters agreement with Echo Church following pandemic pressures that limited public use, which rents space through April 2022.

Nov. 11, 2021: City calls on Castle Community to restore public use to the former armory, under the original purchase agreement. Negotiations result in extending the agreement to Feb. 28, 2024.

April 30, 2022: Cameo Restaurant closes.

Dec. 15, 2022: City staff meets with David Arnett of Arnett Enterprises LLC to discuss potential for building purchase from Castle Community.

Jan. 20, 2023: City receives request to transfer use agreement with expectation that the building sale will close in February.

Feb. 22, 2023: The Rochester City Council will be asked to approve transfer of the agreement from Castle Community to Arnett Enterprises.

