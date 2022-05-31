Castro looking to bring diversity to Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER — Vangie Castro seeks to bring a diverse voice to the Rochester City Council.

“Rochester is becoming more progressive and more diverse, and I think it’s important for someone who looks like the changing face of Rochester to be a representative and leader in the community,” she said.

She said diverse voices need to be heard in connection to all aspects of city government, form seeking affordable and accessible housing to infrastructure oversight.

The impact program assistant for United Way of Olmsted County said she was already considering filing for a Rochester School Board seat when City Council member Nick Campion decided to withdraw his re-election bid.

She said it opened an opportunity to bring a new voice to represent the ward that represents much of Northwest Rochester.

Castro ran for city council president two years ago, as the pandemic emerged alongside concerns related to public safety and policing.

While many of the concerns remain, she said the community is looking to emerge from the pandemic and needs to find a “new normal.”

“We need to progress as a city,” she said, “If we want to grow, we need to address the workforce and make sure we’re attracting and retaining a competitive and talented workforce.”

She is one of four candidates for the Ward 3 council seat, which will spur an Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the list of candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Filing for city offices ended at 5 p.m. May 31.