News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Castro looking to bring diversity to Rochester City Council

Ward 3 candidate sees need for different perspectives for city operations.

VangieCastro.jpg
Vangie Castro
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 31, 2022 06:44 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Vangie Castro seeks to bring a diverse voice to the Rochester City Council.

“Rochester is becoming more progressive and more diverse, and I think it’s important for someone who looks like the changing face of Rochester to be a representative and leader in the community,” she said.

Load More

She said diverse voices need to be heard in connection to all aspects of city government, form seeking affordable and accessible housing to infrastructure oversight.

The impact program assistant for United Way of Olmsted County said she was already considering filing for a Rochester School Board seat when City Council member Nick Campion decided to withdraw his re-election bid.

She said it opened an opportunity to bring a new voice to represent the ward that represents much of Northwest Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Castro ran for city council president two years ago, as the pandemic emerged alongside concerns related to public safety and policing.

While many of the concerns remain, she said the community is looking to emerge from the pandemic and needs to find a “new normal.”

“We need to progress as a city,” she said, “If we want to grow, we need to address the workforce and make sure we’re attracting and retaining a competitive and talented workforce.”

She is one of four candidates for the Ward 3 council seat, which will spur an Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the list of candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Filing for city offices ended at 5 p.m. May 31.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
