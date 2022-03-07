SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Cat dies in Southeast Rochester house fire Sunday night

Members of the Rochester Fire Department were called around 9:45 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of 16 1/2 Street Southeast for a report of fire. When crews arrived, they found the homeowner outside of the residence along with a dog.

A firefighter kneels, holding a hose, as a fire rages in the foreground.
Members of the Rochester Fire Department were called around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, to a home in the 900 block of 16 1/2 Street Southeast in Rochester for a report of fire.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 07, 2022 08:21 AM
ROCHESTER — A family pet died and a home was destroyed Sunday night, March 7, 2022, when a fire broke out at a southeast Rochester residence.

Members of the Rochester Fire Department were called around 9:45 p.m. to a home on the 900 block of 16 1/2 Street Southeast for a report of a fire. When crews arrived, they found the homeowner outside of the residence along with a dog. Firefighters learned that a cat may still be in the home.

A fire, producing significant smoke and heat, was found in the basement.

"Upon further investigation, the fire was found to have spread throughout much of the basement area making entry into the home dangerous as floors and stairwells become compromised quickly," the fire department wrote in a news release.

Crews removed the cat from the main floor of the home and firefighters as well as Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service crews attempted "lifesaving interventions with equipment specifically for feline and canine patients however resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful" and the cat died.

The home is considered a total loss.

