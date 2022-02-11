Catalytic converter thefts still plague vehicle owners

ROCHESTER — In less than two weeks, eight catalytic converters have been reported stolen from vehicle owners in Rochester.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Friday morning, Feb. 11, 2022, that police are still documenting catalytic converter thefts in all quadrants of the city.

Three Toyota Prius owners had their catalytic converters taken so far this month. Thieves also hit two cargo vans, a Honda Odyssey, a Honda Element and an Acura.

Three of the thefts occurred in Southwest Rochester, two in both Northwest and Southeast and one in Northeast.

For experienced thieves, it can take only a matter of minutes to remove a catalytic converter from the bottom of a parked vehicle.

Catalytic converters, which help curb harmful emissions coming from a vehicle's exhaust, contain noble metals palladium, rhodium and platinum. The metals are worth thousands of dollars per ounce, and while catalytic converters contain only small amounts, thieves can still get between $200 and $400 per converter.

Most catalytic converters do not have distinctive markings tying them to a specific vehicle, which can make it hard for police to track down the rightful owner or prove it was stolen.

Some vehicle owners are taking it into their own hands to deter thefts by etching partial VIN numbers onto the converters or marking them with bright spray paint.

It can cost more than $1,000 to replace a stolen catalytic converter.