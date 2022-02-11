SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Catalytic converter thefts still plague vehicle owners

In less than two weeks, eight catalytic converters are been reported stolen from vehicle owners in Rochester.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 11, 2022 09:07 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — In less than two weeks, eight catalytic converters have been reported stolen from vehicle owners in Rochester.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Friday morning, Feb. 11, 2022, that police are still documenting catalytic converter thefts in all quadrants of the city.

Three Toyota Prius owners had their catalytic converters taken so far this month. Thieves also hit two cargo vans, a Honda Odyssey, a Honda Element and an Acura.

030921.N.RPB.catalytic-2521.jpg
News
Catalytic converter thefts have lasting impact
A rash of thefts in the region and state prompted lawmakers to introduce legislation.
March 23, 2021 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts

Three of the thefts occurred in Southwest Rochester, two in both Northwest and Southeast and one in Northeast.

For experienced thieves, it can take only a matter of minutes to remove a catalytic converter from the bottom of a parked vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Catalytic converters, which help curb harmful emissions coming from a vehicle's exhaust, contain noble metals palladium, rhodium and platinum. The metals are worth thousands of dollars per ounce, and while catalytic converters contain only small amounts, thieves can still get between $200 and $400 per converter.

Most catalytic converters do not have distinctive markings tying them to a specific vehicle, which can make it hard for police to track down the rightful owner or prove it was stolen.

Some vehicle owners are taking it into their own hands to deter thefts by etching partial VIN numbers onto the converters or marking them with bright spray paint.

It can cost more than $1,000 to replace a stolen catalytic converter.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester police determined use of force incident in November 'not consistent' with department policy
Police have released few details of what occurred during the Nov. 13, 2021, incident, but said recently it was not consistent with department policy, training, expectations and/or values.
February 11, 2022 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 6-12, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 11, 2022 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
STPAULCOURTROOMSKETCH
Minnesota
New footage in trial shows officers didn’t tell superior George Floyd had no pulse
The video clip was played in the federal trial of Lane and former Minneapolis officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who are charged with violating Floyd's civil rights when they arrested him on May 25, 2020 for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill.
February 10, 2022 06:06 PM
 · 
By  Chao Xiong, Rochelle Olson / Star Tribune
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTROCHESTER
What to read next
Fishinhg for a Cure Record-Fish.jpg
Local
Area briefs: Austin fishing fundraiser to earn money for cancer research
AUSTIN — After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Fishing for a Cure cancer research fundraiser returns to Austin on Feb. 19.
February 11, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
IMG_7952.jpeg
Exclusive
Local
Born deaf, Chatfield grad finds success on stage
Nicholas Fryer received cochlear implants when he was a young child, allowing him to hear in some capacity. In spite of the challenges associated with those, he went on to excel in the performing arts.
February 11, 2022 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Low supply + high demand = 'real estate Hunger Games'
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 11, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
hollihartman.jpeg
Members Only
Business
Low supply + high demand = 'real estate Hunger Games'
Mirroring most other U.S. markets, a limited number of houses with a growing number of buyers has heated up real estate in southeastern Minnesota. In 2021, 6,549 homes sold in the Southeast Minnesota Realtors’s seven-county region, which was down 38 from the 6,587 closings in 2020. However, the Rochester market tallied 2,394 house sales, which was up from 2,377 closings in 2020.
February 11, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger