Catching speeders: Post Bulletin reporter rides along with Olmsted County Sheriff's Office speed enforcement

ROCHESTER — As a gray SUV goes flying past Olmsted County Sheriff's Cpl. Nick Heimer, he puts his marked squad car perched along U.S. Highway 14 into drive and pulls out.

Heimer catches up to the vehicle, which by now has slowed down, and runs the plate. It doesn't come back stolen and the person it is registered to it doesn't have any warrants. The deputy flips the lights on and the SUV, previously going 74 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone, pulls off at a roundabout onto Highway 42 and stops.

Barring something like a medical emergency, that driver is most likely getting a ticket. And he does.

Heimer is part of a statewide law enforcement effort called border-to-border that stretches from the Wisconsin border to the South Dakota border in order to curb traffic violations, particularly speeding.

The Post Bulletin did a ride-along with Heimer to get a first-hand look at what that extra enforcement looks like.

"The ultimate goal, especially this time of year, is to remind people to slow down and keep the roads a little bit safer," said Heimer, a five-year veteran of the force.

He previously worked at the Worthington Police Department for about a year before coming to Olmsted County.

Heimer's vehicle, equipped with amenities for a K-9, only sat the deputy and a reporter. His dog, Ranger, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, died on June 11 due to medical complications.

Handlers spend a lot of time with their dogs, both training and loving them.

"They become part of the family," he said.

Law enforcement isn't looking to write tickets or put people in jail, Heimer said, law enforcement takes on a problem-solver role, be it an argument that doesn't rise to the level of breaking any laws or a woman giving birth last year along Olmsted County Road 9.

"(The job) is a lot of fun and there's something new every day," he said.

Each law enforcement official has their own tolerance for speeding, Heimer said, and once a driver has crossed that line, law enforcement will move into action. The important thing is to be consistent and treat everyone the same, according to Heimer.

The stories he's received from speeders can range from having to go to the bathroom to one driver who said he was late to work after he was caught going 96 mph. Some people say they did not know they were speeding.

"When it's hot weather and the windows are down and sometimes you don't realize how fast you're going," Heimer said.

As far as responding to those, there are two sides to every story, Heimer said, and the truth falls somewhere in the middle.

"Your story is your reality, and we're trying to approach it from an impartial view based on facts," he said.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Cpl. Nick Heimer runs the license of a pulled over motorist on Friday, July 7, 2023. Mark Wasson / Post Bulletin

When it comes to traffic enforcement days, it can be a lot of waiting but that is not such a bad thing.

"It means we're doing something right," Heimer said, adding that awareness of extra enforcement means people might think twice before speeding.

If you are one of the people law enforcement does pull over, Heimer said the best thing to do is pull quickly but safely and wait for the officer. Sometimes drivers will keep going, only to say they wanted to pull over somewhere safe. It's best to let the cop tell you where to go, Heimer said, adding that police don't know why you are moving and what you are doing in the car.