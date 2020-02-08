WINONA — Shanna Harris might be new to southern Minnesota, but she's not new to helping people.
As the new executive director of Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota — Harris took over from recently retired Robert Tereba, who directed the organization for the past two decades — Harris comes with a long pedigree of leading organizations that assist those in need.
"It gives me the ability to give back and use my talent to guide organizations and provide the most help to people," Harris said of her career path.
Harris moved to Winona after spending seven years as director of the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. Prior to that, she was the executive director of the United Way of Natrona (Wyoming) County for 10 years.
Moving from Casper, Wyo., to Winona has been a bit of a culture shock, she said. But as she has traveled around the Diocese of Winona-Rochester – which approximates the boundaries of the charity's reach across southern Minnesota — Harris said she's enjoyed the gracious and, yes, "Minnesota Nice" attitude of people who have been willing to help her learn about Minnesota and the needs of people across the region.
One of the biggest needs of the organization, she said, is raising funds to help sustain programs once grants run out and to expand some programs where there is a need for more help in the community.
"Finding funding to sustain those programs or expand those programs after a grant goes away is the hard part," Harris said.
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota offers help in areas from adoption services and counseling to support for seniors in areas ranging from tax preparation programs to keeping seniors active or caring for them so they can stay in their homes longer. The organization also recruits seniors to help provide volunteers for other nonprofits in need.
I think that people are not aware of what Catholic Charities does and the scope of what we serve, whether you're Catholic or not," Harris said. "We've not tooted our own horn enough."
As she gets acclimated to southern Minnesota, Harris said she'll spend four or five days a month out and about in the diocese, listening to people about the needs in their community.
"The needs in Worthington are much different than the needs here in Winona," she said.
Eventually, she'd like to update the charity's strategic plan as it looks long-term how to help people in southern Minnesota.
"We provide services at no cost or at reasonable cost to people," she said.