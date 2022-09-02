Celebrate community at church block party
Zumbro Lutheran Church is hosting its first annual Block Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — What better way to meet downtown Rochester residents than a block party?
Zumbro Lutheran Church is hosting its first annual Block Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Rochester residents will now be able to create a profile to alert first responders of any special needs they have along with information about their property that may be useful.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for up to two months.
All are invited to this free event which will feature outdoor worship, food, music and activities. Food trucks from Cafe Steam, Bleu Duck Kitchen and Wandering Scoop Gelato will be there. The Ryan Brown Band will kick off outdoor worship at 10:30 a.m., and Med City Misfits will continue the live music starting at 11:30 a.m.
Yard games, a bouncy house and slide will also be available.
The church is inviting everyone to celebrate who you are and where you are from.
The center's treatment is a 28-day veteran focused program and is considered a secure facility similar to a county jail.
The free training will provide resources on the signs and symptoms of autism, supporting autistic children and tips on communication and structuring the childcare space.
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
The Post Bulletin is working on a story about crime and safety in Rochester. Please take a couple of minutes to answer the questions in our survey.