Celebrate community at church block party

ROCHESTER — What better way to meet downtown Rochester residents than a block party?

Zumbro Lutheran Church is hosting its first annual Block Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

All are invited to this free event which will feature outdoor worship, food, music and activities. Food trucks from Cafe Steam, Bleu Duck Kitchen and Wandering Scoop Gelato will be there. The Ryan Brown Band will kick off outdoor worship at 10:30 a.m., and Med City Misfits will continue the live music starting at 11:30 a.m.

Yard games, a bouncy house and slide will also be available.

The church is inviting everyone to celebrate who you are and where you are from.