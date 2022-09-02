SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Celebrate community at church block party

Zumbro Lutheran Church is hosting its first annual Block Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

zumbro lutheran church
By Staff reports
September 02, 2022 02:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — What better way to meet downtown Rochester residents than a block party?

Zumbro Lutheran Church is hosting its first annual Block Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Also Read
Rochester Fire Truck
Local
Rochester Fire Department rolls out safety program for residents
Rochester residents will now be able to create a profile to alert first responders of any special needs they have along with information about their property that may be useful.
September 02, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
hwy14-resurfacing.jpg
Local
Road work on Highway 14 from Marion Road to Chester begins Tuesday
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for up to two months.
September 02, 2022 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

All are invited to this free event which will feature outdoor worship, food, music and activities. Food trucks from Cafe Steam, Bleu Duck Kitchen and Wandering Scoop Gelato will be there. The Ryan Brown Band will kick off outdoor worship at 10:30 a.m., and Med City Misfits will continue the live music starting at 11:30 a.m.

Yard games, a bouncy house and slide will also be available.

The church is inviting everyone to celebrate who you are and where you are from.

Related Topics: FAITHROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Michael Molitor
Local
Man charged in Pine Island standoff released to secure treatment facility in Texas
The center's treatment is a 28-day veteran focused program and is considered a secure facility similar to a county jail.
September 02, 2022 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Autism Friendly Austin
Local
Autism training offered Sept. 8 for child care providers in Austin
The free training will provide resources on the signs and symptoms of autism, supporting autistic children and tips on communication and structuring the childcare space.
September 02, 2022 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Leadership changes at IBM; Bus driver shortage in Rochester
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
September 02, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Crime Survey
Local
Do you feel safe in Rochester? Take our survey
The Post Bulletin is working on a story about crime and safety in Rochester. Please take a couple of minutes to answer the questions in our survey.
September 02, 2022 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports