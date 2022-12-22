SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Celebrate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Rochester community

The commemorative day of activities includes a breakfast, program, march and party on Jan. 16, 2023.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Mathani Mohamed, 12, left, Gaytha Hussein, 13, right front, and Vicky Marial, 13, right back, all with Project Legacy, help unveil the new sign during the renaming ceremony for Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park as part of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Jan. 21, 2019, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
December 22, 2022 03:24 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — With the focus of "Rising Above Fear," Rochester community members can commemorate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan.16, 2023.

The NAACP Rochester Branch, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and the Diversity Council welcome people to a day of activities, starting at 8:30 a.m. with a breakfast and program. Minnesota Humanities Center CEO Kevin Lindsey will speak around 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center. A Freedom March, rally and commemorative celebration will follow.

For more event information, visit rochestermnchamber.com.

The Diversity Council also encourages students in third through 12th grade to submit a poem by Jan. 6 for their youth poetry contest. The theme is based on the quote, "People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don't know each other; they don't know each other because they have not communicated with each other." The winners in each age group will share their poems at the program on Jan. 16.

For more poetry contest rules, visit tinyurl.com/2s3k6px3.

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREVENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Courts crime gavel logo graphic
Local
Rochester Wendy's supervisor accused of sexually assaulting juvenile employee at work
Dane Robert Nelson, 32, of Faribault, is charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile employee over a dozen times.
December 22, 2022 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting teen
The man is accused of sexually assault the juvenile over several years, though charges filed relate only to a two-month time period this year.
December 22, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
051521-JOHN-MARSHALL-HIGH-SCHOOL-07369.jpg
Local
Mother of student charged with assault during incident at John Marshall High School
Tiffany Natasha Kidd, 44, of Rochester, is accused of swinging a metal pipe at a juvenile during a schoolyard fight.
December 22, 2022 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 18-24, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 22, 2022 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports