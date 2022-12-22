Celebrate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Rochester community

ROCHESTER — With the focus of "Rising Above Fear," Rochester community members can commemorate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan.16, 2023.

The NAACP Rochester Branch, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and the Diversity Council welcome people to a day of activities, starting at 8:30 a.m. with a breakfast and program. Minnesota Humanities Center CEO Kevin Lindsey will speak around 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center. A Freedom March, rally and commemorative celebration will follow.

For more event information, visit rochestermnchamber.com.

The Diversity Council also encourages students in third through 12th grade to submit a poem by Jan. 6 for their youth poetry contest. The theme is based on the quote, "People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don't know each other; they don't know each other because they have not communicated with each other." The winners in each age group will share their poems at the program on Jan. 16.

For more poetry contest rules, visit tinyurl.com/2s3k6px3.