Cell phone tower data introduced in trial for Rochester man charged in 2019 murder

Prosecutors argue that the data places Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, at the scene where 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble was killed.

Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Ayub Iman.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 04, 2022 12:55 PM
ROCHESTER — For the first time in the trial of a 25-year-old man charged with aiding and abetting murder, jurors heard that cell phone tower data placed two phones associated with the defendant at the scene of the crime.

The testimony came Monday morning, April 4, 2022, as Olmsted County detective Chad Winters took the stand in the trial of Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman.

Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with aid and abet second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble.

Roble's body was found by a motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). He had been shot 11 times.

Using cell tower evidence obtained from the cell phone provider, Winters testified that a number associated with Iman showed his phone in the area of 45th Street Southeast around 2:16 a.m. on March 5, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detectives were unable to obtain so-called significant location data from numbers associated with Iman. One phone, a flip phone collected by law enforcement, did not have the capability to store such information as WiFi and bluetooth connections. A second phone, a smartphone, associated with Iman was never found by law enforcement.

Winters also testified that law enforcement did not have evidence placing Iman in the area of the Elton Hills Drive Northwest bridge, where the gun was located on top of the frozen Zumbro River. The last ping from Iman’s phone came from around 2:44 a.m. on March 5, 2019.

A phone associated with a second man, Muhidin Abukar, 33, was at that location, according to Winters. Abukar is also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. His jury trial last year ended in a mistrial. A second trial is scheduled for May 2022.

FBI Special Daniel Harris is expected to testify Monday afternoon as well as Roble’s mothers. Iman’s attorney James McGeeney is expected to call three witnesses as part of his defense.

Iman’s trial will likely be sent to the jury for deliberations Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Fourteen jurors — eight women and six men — were chosen to hear the case but ultimately only 12 of them will participate in deliberations.

