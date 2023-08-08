Censure complaints return amid discussion of billboard and mayor's veto

ROCHESTER — A censured Rochester City Council member continues to voice objections five months after being reprimanded by her colleagues.

“This has been incredibly detrimental to what type of information I am able to receive,” council member Molly Dennis said during Monday’s council meeting.

She claimed she was unable to speak with Deputy Director of Public Works Ryan Yetzer about a proposed billboard in her ward, because the March 6 censure restrictions limit her direct communications to department heads.

“That has caused a huge issue with information being given to me,” she said, claiming it provided an unbalanced view of the issue since she spoke freely to Reagan Outdoor Advertising employees, who wanted approval to erect a sign that staff opposed.

“This has been incredibly hurtful for residents in Ward 6, because their council member has not been able to receive information from city staff.” she said, adding that her July 24 vote might have been different if she could have called Yetzer directly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick pointed out that Dennis’ claim misrepresents the facts.

She said the censure allows Dennis the opportunity to contact Community Development Director Irene Woodward to arrange a meeting with Yetzer or other department staff.

“Council member Dennis could request to speak with someone, if she went through a department head first,” she said.

City Administrator Alison Zelms agreed and pointed out the issue was clarified by the council in April. She also pointed out that it’s the way council members should reach out to ensure they are talking to the correct staff member.

“Everyone tries very hard to contact the right people, but depending on the question, sometimes the meeting needs to be with someone different,” she said. “There are different nuances to a lot of different questions that come forward.”

Council rules state: “Generally, all interactions with staff members should flow through the city administrator.”

Zelms said that is intended to ensure efficient use of staff time. She also noted that Dennis did reach out Monday to set up a meeting that would include Yetzer, which would be arranged.

Mayor Kim Norton said Dennis also misrepresented her stance regarding the end of regular meetings with the council member .

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis said she wasn’t able to talk to Norton about her veto of the council’s July 24 decision to allow a billboard within 300 feet of a northwest Rochester church.

“She has canceled meetings with me without reasons, without valid reasons,” she said.

Norton said her decision to cancel the regular meetings came after Dennis used too much of the time discussing the censure and began recording the phone calls without her knowledge. She said the nature of the meetings simply needed to change.

“I am happy to meet with council member Dennis, in person, without audiotaping, to discuss any issue of relevance to the city, and that has been the case all along,” she said.

As Monday’s meeting wrapped up, City Attorney Micheal Spindler-Krage said Dennis’s claim of being unable to talk to staff and others “appears to be a deliberate attempt to misinform the public, and that is unfortunate.”

Dennis interjected to say it’s not a deliberate effort, but was cut off from speaking further as other council members called for an end to the meeting.