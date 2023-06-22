Censure investigation disputes Molly Dennis' discrimination claims

ROCHESTER — An investigator hired by the city has determined that the March 6 censure of Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis was not discriminatory.

Dennis has repeatedly stated that she believes the censure failed to take into account her attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, which can affect how she communicates.

The resolution to reprimand Dennis cited unspecified “threatening and manipulative behaviors exercised toward city staff and elected officials,” as well as excessive use of city time and unfounded allegations.

A redacted report provided by Ann Goering of the Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney, P.A., law firm states that Dennis’ actions might be linked to her disability, but “it is her actions themselves that led the council and city employees to respond (and) take reasonable steps to focus resources on city business.”

Goering reports her findings were reached after interviewing all council members, Mayor Kim Norton, City Administrator Alison Zelms and City Attorney Micheal Spindler-Krage, as well as reviewing emails, text messages and other documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the investigator states Dennis’ claims are unsubstantiated by the interviews and evidence provided, she said the investigation does uphold the claims included in the censure document.

Among the claims that Goering said were supported is the censure’s reference to “elevated and unproductive behavior” during a Feb. 27, 2023, council study session held at the city-owned Plummer House.

Dennis objected to the meeting not being recorded, and Goering reports council members cited Dennis’ agitation. She said council member Norman Wahl “referred to Dennis’ conduct as ‘openly hostile.’”

Goering said evidence shows Dennis’ inappropriate behavior continued after the meeting in the Plummer House parking lot, and Council President Brooke Carlson “was afraid to leave because she thought that Dennis was waiting to confront her again.”

Dennis has repeatedly refuted such claims, stating they are misconstrued or taken out of context.

After being told the report would be released Thursday, Dennis said she will need time to review it before being able to comment. She had asked to review the report, dated June 9, 2023, when it was released to the city.

“It is also obviously not a neutral investigation, if one party gets the findings before the other,” she said in a text message Thursday.

Spindler-Krage said the public redacted version will be distributed to the council, but Dennis will receive a copy without the removal of personal information that refers specifically to her and her disability.

ADVERTISEMENT

In releasing the report and its findings, city staff stated additional interviews and comments from city administration would not be made at this time.

Dennis has filed a federal complaint regarding alleged discrimination related to the censure, stating she wants an opinion from an investigator not hired by the city.