Censured Rochester council member: Investigation shouldn't have happened

ROCHESTER — Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis is questioning the reason for an investigation as the results state her March 6, 2023, censure was not discriminatory.

“I believe the investigation was a completely unnecessary use of city funds,” the Ward 6 council member said hours after a redacted version of the 60-page report was released. “Tax dollars should never have been spent on the censure that should never have been issued in the first place.”

City Attorney Micheal Spindler-Krage said the investigation was spurred by Dennis, who was making public complaints of discrimination and questioning the legality of the censure.

“A city cannot and should not wait for a subject to file a formal complaint,” he said. “On the advice of outside counsel, the city had a duty to investigate council member Dennis’ informal claims, prompting the investigation.”

Investigator hired

While Dennis is now questioning the reasoning behind the city-funded investigation, she initially sought to have a role in hiring the investigator.

Spindler-Krage said Dennis did not have a role in the decision, but city staff opted to not hire an investigator with a long history of working on local employee discrimination complaints after the council member requested the previously contracted investigator not be hired.

St. Paul-based law firm Ratwik, Roszak and Malone, PA, was hired with Ann Goering tasked with investigating Dennis’ claims.

“Ms. Goering has not done any (previous) investigative work for the city, nor any other kind of work, to my knowledge,” Spindler-Krage said.

An early estimated cost of the investigation is $30,000, but Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said a final bill has not been received.

The city’s agreement with Ratwik, Roszak and Malone, PA, calls for a $210 hourly rate connected to the investigation.

Through interviews with council members, Mayor Kim Norton, City Administrator Alison Zelms and City Attorney Micheal Spindler-Krage, Goering’s report points toward a variety of concerns raised by council members and city staff heading into the March 6 censure.

Dennis was accompanied by local disability advocate Paula Harding during her interviews on April 6 and May 5, while all other participants were interviewed individually on April 18 or April 19.

Goering states the interviews, as well as a review of text messages, emails and other documents provided by the city and Dennis, show that claims of discrimination connected to Dennis’ ADHD disability are unfounded.

The investigator points to state and federal guidelines that recognize that “standards of behavior can be expected of all individuals in work settings.” Acknowledging that Dennis is not a standard city employee, she says she used a higher standard that would apply to an unelected city employee and still found the censure was not discriminatory, due to efforts to work with the council member.

Staff interactions

“Individual council members have reached out to Dennis to offer advice on how to be more effective,” the report states. “City staff have also met with Dennis throughout her term in office to assist her in being effective in her role.”

In her interview with Goering, Norton reportedly stated that she has tried to help Dennis understand her role as an elected council member, but the mayor pointed to Dennis’ efforts to work outside that role and get directly involved with city staff.

“Normally, when a council member gets a complaint about something from the public, they direct the person to the right department for assistance,” Goering wrote in the summary of Norton’s interview. “It is not their role to get personally involved in fixing the problem but to direct constituents to the staff person who can fix the problem. Dennis micromanages and abuses her authority.”

Others reportedly stated such actions distract from other work and waste resources, since an individual council member doesn’t have the authority to direct city staff without official council action.

Council member Patrick Keane, who introduced the March 6 censure after seeking other avenues to address concerns, reportedly told Goering that Dennis “acted like an executive when the council had not authorized staff to act.”

Keane reportedly told the investigator a prime concern related to the censure was wasting staff time and resources.

“She will not accept an answer, or the information provided and just goes from person to person looking for a different answer,” Goering wrote in her summary of the interview with Keane.

Dennis has repeatedly stated she has asked city department heads for examples of when she has acted inappropriately with staff, but she has not received a response.

“She claimed the lack of a response was proof that there were no complaints,” Goering wrote in her report. “That is untrue, as department heads are not answerable to her individually and are unlikely to tell a council member about a complaint against them by a staff member.”

Escalating concerns

Goering also points to reports of escalating concerns among Dennis’ council peers regarding her actions toward them.

Council member Shaun Palmer told Goering that he accompanied Council President Brooke Carlson out of the city-county Government Center five times between October and April because "Carlson was afraid of Dennis."

“He has seen Dennis approach Carlson in a physically aggressive manner in the parking lot,” Goering wrote in a summary of the interview with Palmer.

Council member Mark Bransford reportedly cited a similar concern following a meeting after a Feb. 27 study session at the city-owned Plummer Building, which was cited in the March 6 censure.

“Bransford walked toward Dennis in a friendly manner with the intention of letting Carlson go around his back to her car,” Goering wrote in recording Bransford’s recollection of the Feb. 27 incident. “Dennis threw her arms up in the air in a swing. This startled Bransford, who asked her if she was trying to hit him.”

Goering said other council members said people were frightened by Dennis’ actions in the Plummer House parking lot.

Dennis has repeatedly said she had no intention to make physical contact. She said she speaks with her hands and attributes it to her ADHD.

Bransford and others, however, reportedly told Dennis she needs to consider how her actions are perceived.

“Bransford felt that if enough people think you are acting aggressively, you probably are,” Goering wrote.

The investigator said Keane made a similar statement during his interview.

“He told Dennis that just because she did not mean to physically intimidate someone does not mean they do not feel that way,” Goering wrote. “He told her that if other people are interpreting it that way, she has to understand that.”

Dennis has refuted many of the examples of actions that led to the censure, stating they are untrue or taken out of context, but Goering reports the council member failed to provide the names of witnesses to support her claims.

The investigator also noted that text messages provided by Dennis as evidence “had little evidentiary value as it was primarily Dennis’ side of text messages, without the other party in agreement of her version of events.”

The Post Bulletin has requested the same documents from Dennis, but she opted not to provide them.