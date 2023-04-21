Censured Rochester council member waiting on investigation before considering next steps

ROCHESTER — Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis maintains her March 6 censure is an act of discrimination, but said she’ll wait until an ongoing investigation is complete before taking any further action.

“I have had a lot of people telling me I need to file with other agencies,” she told a small group of residents Thursday night.

She said she’s talked to officials at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, who told her she would be qualified to file a complaint citing discrimination based on her ADHD disability, but she’s not sure that’s the best move.

“I don’t want to bring harm to the city,” the Ward 6 council member said while speaking during a two-hour town hall-style meeting that had limited attendance due to advertising issues and changes.

Dennis said aspects of the censure that cite how she communicates are discriminatory, since speaking with her hands and a loud voice are connected to her attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Disability advocate Paula Hardin, who was among the five residents in attendance, said she feels the issues raised could have been addressed in a better way.

“By doing this, they took a trivial personal thing and made a mountain out of a mole hill,” she said of the council.

After Dennis raised the issue of discrimination, Rochester City Attorney Michael Spindler-Craig announced an independent investigator was being hired to look into the censure. The city hired Ratwik, Roszak and Malone, PA,, a St. Paul law firm with experience in employment and discrimination investigations.

Dennis raised questions Monday about whether the investigation would be neutral, but said she wants to wait for the outcome before deciding whether to take additional steps.

It is unclear when the investigation will be complete.

Ward impact

Meanwhile, some of the Ward 6 residents are concerned about the potential impact of the censure.

“You are hamstrung, and you can’t effectively represent us anymore,” Ward 6 resident Shelly Sykes said.

Dennis said she has seen the number of calls from residents drop since the censure and said some ward residents have told her they didn’t think they were allowed to call her with concerns.

“I’ve had residents in Ward 6 contacting (Council President) Brooke Carlson and going that route, which is very frustrating,” she said, adding that the censure restrictions amount to a “gag order” against her. .

Part of the concern, she said, is the censure restrictions, which state she must route questions for staff through department heads or city administration.

It’s a practice that’s also directed by the council's existing code of conduct, which states "generally, all interactions with staff members should flow through the city administrator."

While told the limits regarding staff interaction are based on a desire to limit day-to-day work disruptions. Dennis has opted to read the restrictions as literal, rather than as a guideline regarding what the council considers to be appropriate action when interacting with staff.

Spindler-Krage sent Dennis an interpretation of the guidelines for clarification on April 14.

He pointed out she is free to speak with any city staff during public meetings, can email administrative staff related to council business and can talk with city staff during city events, as long as it doesn’t interfere with them doing their jobs. It also states that she is encouraged to follow the established process for addressing residents’ concerns and questions.

“The censure should in no way interfere with Ward 6 residents’ ability to access city services,” Spindler-Krage wrote. “On the contrary, the censure is intended to allow you, the City Council as a whole, and city staff to recommit their time and energy to city business, including addressing constituent concerns.”

During Monday’s council meeting, Spindler-Krage stated the written censure should not be interpreted as a law or contract.

“The censure document was attempting to give advice for how we move forward and setting general parameters of communication with staff,” he said. “To the extent that there was any ambiguity for council member Dennis in exactly the details on how that would be applied, we were attempting to be helpful. I believe she asked for that clarification, and it was given to her.”

While none of the council members disputed the attorney’s interpretation, Dennis said she doesn’t believe the council intended the censure restrictions to be anything less than a new policy pertaining solely to her.

“Until the censure is amended, I will follow it as written,” she said, rejecting the interpretations that were verbally supported by other council members on Monday.

Disputing claims

She maintained that view Thursday, along with continuing to raise questions regarding the 22 examples of alleged conduct that led to the censure.

“All of these are misleading or manipulative or just false,” she said, stating she has evidence to dispute each claim in the list that was provided on March 20.

In a March 24 email to the Post Bulletin, Dennis offered to provide text messages and emails proving several of the allegations were false, but when asked for the items, she opted not to provide most of them.

She did provide a series of text messages sent to council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick after an alleged confrontation in the City Hall parking lot during the summer of 2022, following a council meeting. Cited as one example of confronting fellow council members after meetings, the document provided by city staff states Dennis became “very agitated and upset, yelling at the other members.”

In the text messages, Dennis acknowledges interrupting a conversation between Kirkpatrick and Council President Brooke Carlson and states she didn’t appreciate being “yelled at/scolded loudly in front of City Hall.”

While Dennis said Thursday there was a back-and-forth exchange of messages, the only text she provided from Kirkpatrick’s side of the discussion was one accepting Dennis’ apology for interrupting the conversation.

Kirkpatrick said recently she remembers the encounter after a City Council meeting differently, but said she did speak sternly to Dennis due to what she considered to be a rude interruption.

Dennis said Thursday that Kirkpatrick yelled at her as she left the parking lot.

“In the depth of my soul, I think she just forgot,” she said.

Dennis told residents Thursday that she also has a witness that can dispute claims related to a July 20, 2022, with City Administrator Alison Zelms and Spindler-Krage, but she has repeatedly declined to say who it is.

She said she doesn’t believe providing additional information will undo the damage done by the censure and allegations leading to it.

“It hurts my kids, it hurts me, it hurts people in Ward 6, who are embarrassed now,” she said.

Ward 6 resident Amy Caucutt voiced disapproval of the censure, but also pointed to a desire to move forward.

“I hope you can get past this, and I hope the city can, because we need you and we need you doing things for parks and children and not having to spend your time on this,” she said.