Olmsted County’s Community Complete Count Committee is asking the public to pledge to be counted.
“A complete and accurate census count is essential for Minnesota and the well-being of our community,” Committee Chairwoman Sheila Kiscaden said in a statement announcing a pledge event. "Minnesota could potentially lose millions of dollars in federal funding if we do not get a complete count."
To help outline the importance of being counted during the upcoming census, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and State Demographer Susan Brower will be guest speakers at the pledge event from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Public Library. They will discuss the importance of the 2020 census and its impact on the state.
Every 10 years, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the federal government completes a census count of the U.S. population to determine the allocation of seats held by each state in the House of Representatives. The next federal census is April 1.
Olmsted County’s count committee, comprised of community members, business and non-profit leaders, and local government officials, will invite people to sign a pledge form during Saturday's event, committing to filling out the 2020 Census form.
The event will also include activities for children, giveaways and light refreshments.