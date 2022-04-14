SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Center for the American Experiment event on crime rescheduled for April 26

The event was originally scheduled for March 15, but was canceled by the Rochester Golf and Country Club after protests.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson
Contributed
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 14, 2022 03:49 PM
ROCHESTER — A panel discussion on crime and safe neighborhoods that was canceled March 15 after the circulation of an online petition has been rescheduled for April 26.

The Center for the American Experiment, a Twin Cities-based conservative think tank, will present a discussion titled "The Crime Crisis: Building community trust and safe neighborhoods." The event will be held at the Rochester Event Center, 7333 Airport View Drive SW. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the presentation will run from 5-6 p.m.

Jeffrey Van Nest, a policy fellow with the organization, will lead the discussion on the rise of crime in Minnesota, and what community members can do about it.

The presentation will cover current crime trends, an overview of the criminal justice system, the role of key officials in fighting crime, and proven strategies to reduce crime. The discussion will focus on what local, community-based actions can help build strong relationships between law enforcement agencies and their community.

Both Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson will take part in the discussion as they had planned to do during the canceled March 15 event.

"I always welcome the opportunity to talk about local public safety issues and our response to local public safety concerns, highlighting all of the good stuff that we are doing," Franklin said. "I’m willing to talk and often talk to a wide variety of groups of people about public safety issues, which is part of my job. I welcome the opportunity and those forums."

