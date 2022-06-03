SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Center of American Experiment drops legal action against Rochester Golf & Country Club

CAE says club paid it in full for losses related to cancellation of public safety event.

Groups of people stand in a parking lot outside of the Rochester Golf and Country Club event entrance.
Members of the public waited outside of the Rochester Golf and Country Club Tuesday, March 15, 2022, for Center of the American Experiment-sponsored panel discussion Rochester Golf and Country Club.
Emily Cutts / Post Bulletin file photo
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
June 03, 2022 12:02 PM
ROCHESTER — The Center of the American Experiment, a Minnesota-based conservative think tank, has dismissed its legal action against the Rochester Golf & Country Club after the country club paid the center the costs associated with the club’s decision to cancel an event on public safety.

The center also said in a press statement that it was no longer suing Erin Nystrom, a club member who circulated a petition against the center.

The club paid the center $5,300.48 to resolve the dispute, the center said.

“I am pleased the Rochester Country Club fully reimbursed American Experiment for the costs of canceling the event,” said John Hinderaker, the center’s president.

Kevin Ehlert, the club’s general manager, acknowledged the payment to the center but declined further comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nystrom said she was pleased that the issue was resolved.

"I'm deeply grateful for the support I've received from our community," she said in a statement. "My hope is that my experience doesn't discourage others from raising concerns when they feel it's the right thing to do for their organization and community."

The legal action taken by the center came after the club’s decision to cancel a March 15, 2022, panel discussion on crime and safety that was to feature Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and Jeff Van Nest, a public safety fellow at CAE.

CAE said the event was canceled due to pressure by “leftist activists” who created an online petition signed by 90 people. It filed a lawsuit in Olmsted County claiming breach of contract against the country club.

The club defended its decision, saying it canceled the event because of the controversy it generated among club members. It said it wasn’t picking sides when it made the decision, but merely putting “its membership before politics.”

“We’ve been made whole by the country club,” said CAE spokesperson Bill Walsh, in explaining the center’s decision to dismiss its claims against both the club and Nystorm.

The “Crime Crisis” forum was rescheduled and held on April 26, 2022, at the Rochester International Event Center in Rochester. More than 200 people attended the event that focused on current crime trends and proven strategies to reduce crime.

Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
