Center Street bike lanes are staying in place

ROCHESTER — A pitch to reverse course on Center Street bike lanes installed in 2019 failed to find a clear path.

“I believe this would be a significant step backward,” Rochester City Council Brooke Carlson said of a proposal to replace six blocks of bike lanes with metered parking.

The city added nearly 12 blocks of bike lanes to Center Street in 2019, extending approximately six blocks in each direction from Broadway Avenue.

The new lanes were part of a $1.6 million Destination Medical Center project that included the addition of bike lanes along Third and Fourth avenues, from Soldiers Field Park to Fifth Street Northwest.

On Monday, council member Shaun Palmer said it was time to undo part of the work in an effort to provide added parking for Center Street businesses.

He pointed to a report provided to the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments last month, which shows a decrease in bicycle use for commuter trips in the city between 2015 and 2021.

Charlie Reiter, a planner for the Olmsted County Planning Department, prepared the report to show how Rochester residents are commuting to work throughout the city. Depending on whether one-year or five-year census data is used, the decline in bike commuting ranges from 71 trips to 166 during an unspecified period, while driving and walking increased.

“We tried bike lanes, and it didn’t increase ridership,” he said.

City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said the citywide data doesn’t reflect what was seen downtown after the new bike lanes were installed.

“We did do a study pre- and post-project, and bike use increased by 26% along the three streets,” he said.

Rochester resident Nick Miller also told the council that the ROCOG report fails to take into account people who use the lanes to reach downtown businesses and other locations.

“People don’t live their lives solely around work,” he said, adding that he routinely uses bike lanes with his daughter. “Many of the trips we make are just for our life, for social uses or errands.”

While Palmer’s proposal, which was supported by council member Mark Bransford, failed to gain traction, council members did agree to have continued discussion about other options for the Center Street downtown corridor.

“They can’t go away, but it’s not working the way it is,” council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said, suggesting the city should search for a way to improve parking for businesses while improving bike routes downtown.

Council member Molly Dennis agreed. “It takes time to work out the kinks, but we shouldn’t go backwards,” she said.

Dombrovski said staff will look at potential options and analyze challenges in the corridor to recommend possible improvements. No date for future discussions was set.