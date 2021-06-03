Century High School Class of 2021: Top Graduates

See full list of Century graduates: Century High School Class of 2021: Graduate List

This list will be published in a special graduation section in the Saturday, June 5, Post Bulletin print edition.

Aiden Austin

Parents: Matt and Julie Austin; Post-high school plans: Duke University, economics.

Aiden Austin (submitted photo)

Sadhika Bandi

Parents: Aruna Sanjamala and Sankar Bandi; Activities: Century Cross Country, Mayo Young Volunteers Program, Century High School Honors Society, Century Track and Field; Scholastic achievements: Mayo Young Volunteers Scholarship, Mayo Young Volunteers Team Leader Scholarship, Iron Range Scholarship; Community Service/volunteer work: Mayo Young Volunteers Program, Paws and Claws Humane Society; Future plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, neuroscience.

Sadhika Bandi (submitted photo)

Andrew Banker

Parents: Robert Banker and Margaret Sutton; Activities: Century Theatre Department, Civic Theatre, Speech Team; Scholastic achievements: National Merit Commended, Macalester College Dewitt Wallace Grant; Community service/volunteer work: Olmsted County Youth Commission; Future plans: Macalester College, education studies.

Andrew Banker (submitted photo)

Andrew Cao

Parents: Sheng Cao and Jun Ma; Activities: Mock Trial, Science Fair, Mayo Clinic Mentorship in Medical Imaging, Debate, TED-Ed Student Talks; Scholastic achievements: Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair Finalist, Exemplary Performances at the Minneapple Mock Trial Tournament, State Science Fair Gold Medalist - Top 5% of Participants, Governor’s Cup for Century’s Debate Team, Intel Excellence in Computer Science; Community service/volunteer work: STEM Society, Honors Society, Channel One Food Bank, Free Online Mock Trial Summer Camp; Future plans: Duke University, electrical and computer engineering.

Andrew Cao (submitted photo)

Harper Daire

Parents: Jenna and Lael Daire; Activities: Captain of the Century Girls Swim and Dive Team, Century STEM Society, Century Panther Bands, National History Day, Honors Choirs of Southeast MN; Scholastic achievements: Big 9 Scholar Athlete, Academic All-American, National Merit Commended Scholar, Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Recipient, IBM Watson Scholarship Recipient; Community service/volunteer work: Century Honor Society, Quarry Hill Naturalist in Training Program, Gage Spanish Immersion Classroom Helper; Future plans: Gustavus Adolphus College, psychology on a pre-occupational therapy track.

Harper Daire (submitted photo)

Eve Danielsen

Parents: Andrew and Jill Danielsen; Activities: Track, Key Club – Treasurer, Business Professionals of America; Scholastic achievements: UWLAX Soaring Eagle Scholarship, Mayo Clinic Scholarship, BPA state finalist; Community service/volunteer work: Quarry Hill Nature Center, Feed My Starving Children, Salvation Army, Hope Lodge; Future plans: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, accounting.

Eve Danielsen (submitted photo)

Parmita Das

Parents: Pravat Das and Madhu Mohanty; Activities: Century High School Honor Society Vice President, National Karate Black Belt Program, Mayo Clinic Research Mentorship, Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers Team Leader, STEM Society; Scholastic achievements: University of Minnesota Talented Youth Mathematics Program, AP Scholar with Distinction, Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers Scholarship; Future plans: University of California-Los Angeles, biochemistry.

Parmita Das (submitted photo)

Noah Deedrick

Parents: Steve and Kimberly Deedrick; Activities: Basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Choir; Scholastic achievements: National Honors Society, Honor Roll, Student Athlete, Presidential Scholarship, Leadership Scholarship; Community service/volunteer work: Feed My Starving Children, Great Deeds Volunteer, Kids Ministry Volunteer, Worship and Production Volunteer; Future plans: University of Northwestern St. Paul, marketing, communications.

Noah Deedrick (submitted photo)

Nathan Eberhart

Parents: Julie and David Eberhart; Activities: Football, Baseball, Century Honors Society, Students For Life club, Octagon club; Scholastic achievements: Honors Diploma, Athletic, Attitude, Academic football team award, Completed mentorship in deep breathing/pain systematic review and meta-analysis, All-conference (football), All-conference academic; Community service/volunteer work: Bell ringing for the Salvation Army, Volunteering at St. James coffee, Volunteering for turkey trot 5k run, Shoveling for older adults, baking for Bear Creek; Future plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, biomedical engineering (pre-med).

Nathan Eberhart (submitted photo)

Bryan Folkert

Parents: Burnell and Sue Folkert; Activities: Cross Country, Century Drumline, Century Concert Band and Marching Band, Track and Field, Boy Scouts of America; Scholastic achievements: National French Exam Gold Award, Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, Senior Patrol Leader for Boy Scout Troop, Eagle Scout (2020), Letters for Cross Country, Track and Field, and Marching Band; Community service/volunteer work: Meals on Wheels volunteer, Food For Kidz volunteer, Salvation Army bell ringing; Future plans: U.S. Air Force Academy, aerospace engineering.

Bryan Folkert (submitted photo)

Jaecan Fratzke

Parents: Jason Fratzke and Alesia Fratzke; Activities: Baseball, Track and Field, Basketball, Century Honors Society, Football; Scholastic achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction, Scholar Athlete Honors Roll, Big 9 Scholar; Community service/volunteer work: Paws and Claws Humane Society, The Exchange, Salvation Army, Thursdays on First, The Science Fair; Future plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, biological sciences.

Jaecan Fratzke (submitted photo)

Rachel Gross

Parents: Jon and Kathy Gross; Activities: Drum Major of Century Panther Bands, RPS Relay for Life Board Member, Panther Playhouse Musicals Sound Design, STEM Society; Scholastic achievements: AP Scholar, Stearns-Shaw Scholarship, College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resource Sciences Scholarship, National Latin Exam Summa Cum Laude; Community service/volunteer work: Century Honor Society, Key Club; Future plans: University of Minnesota Twin Cities, nutrition.

Rachel Gross (submitted photo)

Josh Hanson

Parents: Brian Hanson and Andrea Hanson; Activities: Hockey, Golf (captain), Soccer, Century Concert Band, Marching Band, and Drumline, Leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club; Scholastic achievements: National Merit Scholarship Finalist, AP Scholar with Distinction, Mayo Clinic Dermatology Department: published write up on pemphigoid gestationis, Shannon O’Hara Foundation Scholarship Recipient, Century Honors Society; Community service/volunteer work: National and international mission trips, FCA summer sports camp - huddle leader/coach, Food4Friends - supplying food to families in need, Volunteer at FCA golf tournament, Century Hockey annual cookie bake; Post-high school plans: Arizona State University, biomedical engineering.

Josh Hanson (submitted photo)

Lily Harvey

Parents: Erin and Micheal Harvey; Activities: Cross Country, Track and Field, Youth group leader at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Students For Life, FCA; Scholastic achievements: High Academic Achievement List Fall 2020 at RCTC, Presidential Scholarship from St. Kate’s, guaranteed admission into St. Kate's Occupational Therapy Program; Community service/volunteer work: Rochester Servant Event, Century High School Honor Society, Redeemer Lutheran Church Music groups; Future plans: St. Catherine University, pre-occupational therapy.

Lily Harvey (submitted photo)

Seth Hill

Parents: Sara Richardson and Tony Hill; Activities: Cross-Country (Section 1AA champion), Track; Future plans: University of Minnesota, College of Science and Engineering.

Seth Hill (submitted photo)

Chloe Hooten

Parents: Mike and Heidi Hooten; Activities: Studio dance, Symphonic Winds and Marching Band, Students for Life; Scholastic achievements: Century Honor Society, Provost Scholar, Southern Methodist University, Honors Diploma, National Honor Society for Dance Arts; Community service/volunteer work: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Brighter Tomorrows, Channel One; Future plans: Southern Methodist University, business real estate.

Chloe Hooten (submitted photo)

Ayaan Jamali

Parents: Mohammed Jamali and Fatema Begum; Activities: Science Olympiad, Math League, Piano, Rubik’s cubes, Roblox with my brother; Scholastic achievements: National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar with distinction, silver award in the National Spanish Exam, 5x MMTA honors concert finalist, 2nd, two 3rds, and a 4th at Science Olympiad State; Community service/volunteer work: Summer of Service, Stem Society, Century Honors Society; Future plans: Cornell University, biological sciences.

Ayaan Jamali (submitted photo)

Meredith Jenkins

Parents: Matthew Jenkins and Susan Jenkins; Activities: Art Club, STEM Society, Century Panther Band (Drumline: bass drum player), Honor Society, Spanish Club; Scholastic achievements: Pep Band Award, Presidential Scholarship for NDSU, Received a trophy from the Federation Festival of Music, Lettered in band, Award for Outstanding Piano Performance; Community service/volunteer work: Bell ringing for Salvation Army, Packing Thanksgiving turkey dinners, Helping run stations at Boo Fest, making tie blankets for Dorothy Day House, helping run Math and Science Fun Night for elementary kids; Future plans: North Dakota State University, architecture.

Meredith Jenkins (submitted photo)

Alexa Kelly

Parents: Ryan and Heather Kelly; Activities: Century Girls Swimming and Diving – Captain, Century Girls Track and Field, HOSA - Future Health Professionals, Century High School Honor Society, LINK Crew; Scholastic achievements: Big 9 Scholar Athlete, Academic All State, Academic All American, Perry Initiative Program, Sandmire Scholars Program (UWGB); Community service/volunteer work: Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, Community Food Response, Salvation Army; Future plans: University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, human biology and math and swim.

Alexa Kelly (submitted photo)

Tomer Leker Locker

Parents: Chaim Leker Locker and Yifat Leker Locker; Activities: Soccer, Taekwondo, Tutoring; Scholastic achievements: First Degree Black Belt; Community service/volunteer work: Chabad-Lubavitch of Southern Minnesota, CHSHS, Ronald McDonald House of Rochester; Future plans: IDF (Israel Defense Forces) - Special Forces.

Tomer Leker Locker (submitted photo)

Kerry Meng-Lin

Parents: Xuewei Meng and Zhu Jian Lin; Activities: Swimming, Dolphin Riding, Space Cowboy; Scholastic achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction, National Merit Finalist, USC Presidential Scholar; Community service/volunteer work: Olmsted Youth Commission (Executive Committee), Rochester Family Services Tech Tutor, Minnesota Swimming Athlete/Senior/Safe Sport Committee; Future plans: University of Southern California, computer science, business administration.

Kerry Meng-Lin (submitted photo)

Kylie Meng-Lin

Parents: Xuewei Meng and Zhu Jian Lin; Activities: Asian Youth Leadership Association President, Century STEM Society VP, Rochester Chinese School Dance and Musical Performer, Rochester Swim Club Lessons Swim Instructor, Century Honor Society; Scholastic achievements: National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) Korean Scholarship, National Merit Commended Scholar, National AP Scholar, ELK Lodge Scholar, MNCup 3rd Place Finalist; Community service/volunteer work: International Youth Fellowship, Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers Team Leader, Youth COVID Response, Mayo Clinic Music is Good Medicine, DayDayUp English-Chinese Tutor; Future plans: University of Southern California, neuroscience, pre-med.

Kylie Meng-Lin (submitted photo)

Anya Miller

Parents: Diane and Tim Hermel, Andre Miller; Activities: Century Softball, Student Government, Model United Nations, Student School Board; Scholastic achievements: National Merit Scholar, AP Scholar With Distinction; Community service/volunteer work: RPS Relay for Life, CHS Honors Society; Future plans: Princeton University, physics.

Anya Miller (submitted photo)

Lauren Murphy

Parents: Melissa Murphy and Josh Murphy; Activities: Century Girls Varsity Soccer, Century Student Government, Century Girls Track and Field, Minnesota Rush Soccer, SAVE (Students Against Violating the Earth) Club; Scholastic achievements: Big Nine Conference Scholar Athlete, Minnesota Soccer Coaches Association Academic Excellence Award, Century High School Student of the Month, Century High School Honors Society, Century Girls Varsity Soccer Captain; Community service/volunteer work: Paws and Claws Volunteer, LINK Crew; Future plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, political science.

Lauren Murphy (submitted photo)

Margaret Pieters

Parents: Jeff Pieters and Renee Berg; Activities: Honors Choirs of SE MN; Scholastic achievements: Edelstein Family Foundation Scholarship, Admission to the University of Minnesota Honors Program; Community service/volunteer work: Rochester Public Schools Relay for Life Committee, Century High School Honors Society, Century High School Key Club; Future plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, mathematics.

Margaret Pieters (submitted photo)

Amy Shannon

Parents: Tom and Tracy Shannon; Activities: Cheerleading, Track and Field; Scholastic achievements: UNI Advantage Award, Panther Success Award; Community service/volunteer work: House Warmer at Ronald McDonald House, Holy Spirit Church Vacation Bible School volunteer; Future plans: University of Northern Iowa, pre-law.

Amy Shannon (submitted photo)

Nora Will

Parents: Eric and Tracy Will; Activities: Soccer, Key Club, Symphonic Winds, Honor Society, Hosanna Lutheran Church Youth Ministry; Scholastic achievements: Drake University National Alumni Scholarship, Drake University Honors Program, Thomas J. Watson Scholarship, Big 9 Conference Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, Soccer, MN Soccer Coaches’ Association Academic Excellence Award; Community service/volunteer work: Channel One Food Shelf, Key Club, Helping Hands Food Pantry, Ronald McDonald House Donation, Bundles of Love; Future plans: Drake University, pre-Law, psychology.

Nora Will (submitted photo)

Stephen Wu

Parents: Fan Leng and Xianglin Wu; Activities: Math League, Science Olympiad, STEM Society, Science Bowl, Debate; Scholastic achievements: National Merit Scholarship Finalist, Math League State Tournament Team First Place, Science Olympiad Chemistry Lab First Place, President’s Volunteer Service Award Gold, National AP Scholar; Community service/volunteer work: Rochester Math Club, Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer Program Team Lead, Rochester Chamber Music Society Board; Future plans: New York University, business.

Stephen Wu (submitted photo)

Samuel Yilma

Parents: Dereje Yilma and Mekdeme Ayalew; Activities: Mayo Mentorship, NHS, Math League, Soccer, Tennis; Scholastic achievement: National African American Recognition Program Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction, Magna Cum Laude and Silver (NLE); Community service/volunteer work: Mayo Volunteering, CCC Summer Volunteering; Future plans: University of Chicago, Economics.