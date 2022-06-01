Century High School Class of 2022: Top Graduates

Graduation list publishing schedule May 31: Lourdes High School & Schaeffer Academy June 1: Century High School June 2: John Marshall High School June 3: Mayo High School All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 4, Post Bulletin print edition.

Andrew Baker

Parents: Betsy Baker and Darren Baker; Activities: Roca Climb Team, Science Olympiad, Octagon Club, Model UN, National Economics Challenge; Scholastic Achievements: Century High School Honors Society; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Quarry Hill Nature Center; Future Plans: St. Olaf University.

Andrei Bancos

Parents: Irina Bancos and Cristian Bancos; Activities: Minnesota Youth Symphonies Orchestra, Minnesota Youth Symphonies Woodwind Quintet, University of Minnesota Talented Youth Math Programs, Model United Nations; Scholastic Achievements: University of Minnesota Talented Youth Math Programs Graduate, John Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth Award Recipient, Boston University Tanglewood Institute Acceptance, Rochester Music Guild Camp Scholarship Winner, Schubert Club Competition 1st Place Winner for High School Winds and Brass Division; Future Plans: Interlochen Arts Academy Post Graduate Gap Year Program: Clarinet and Statistics Major.

Vinay Deep Reddy Beeram

Parents: Kavitha Sanjamala and Vijay Beeram; Activities: Tennis, Math League, Debate, TED-Ed Student Talks, Mayo Clinic Research Mentorship on Ischemic Stroke; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Finalist, President’s Scholarship at Temple University, College of Science and Technology Dean’s Scholarship at Temple University, Honors Program at Temple University, BS/MS Accelerated Program at RIT, NY; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer Program Team Lead, Century High School Honor Society; Future Plans: Temple University Honors Program, Majoring in Biology.

Amaliya Benjamin

Parents: Natalia and Michael Benjamin; Activities: Track and Field, Cross Country, Bella Voce; Scholastic Achievements: Track and Field Varsity Letter, Cross Country Varsity Letter, Scholar Athlete; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Century Honors Society; Future Plans: University of Wisconsin Madison, Nursing.

Zoey Chen

Parents: Yanling Hao and Dequan Chen; Activities: Acrylic painting teacher, Debate-captain, Tennis-captain; Scholastic Achievements: National Security Language Initiative for Youth Scholarship, Equitable Excellence Scholarship, MN Aspirations in Computing Honoree, National Merit Finalist, Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Rochester Math Club, Living Room Tutors Operations, Gage Elementary Tech Club, Bloom Outreach Program; Future Plans: Duke University, Computer Science and International Comparative Studies.

Maximilian Comfere

Parents: Thomas Comfere and Nneka Comfere; Activities: Soccer, Theater, Rochester Computer Programming Club, Marching Band, Track and Field; Scholastic Achievements: National African American Recognition Scholar 2021, Century High School Honors Society Secretary, Soccer All-State 2A First Team Attacker 2020, Soccer All-State 3A First Team Attacker 2021, Soccer All-Conference 2A 2020; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Channel One Food Bank, Century Honors Society; Future Plans: Columbia University, Computer Science.

Ruitong Dai

Parents: Chen Wang and Haiming Dai; Activities: Debate, Mock Trial, Living Room Tutors Administrative Coordinator, Bella Voce Singer, Rochester Community Initiative Director of Logistics; Scholastic Achievements: MN Classic Debate State Champion, PSAT National Merit Commendation, 2x regional MN Bar Mock Trial Winner, Mentorship with Rochester School Board, AP Scholar with Distinction; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Friendship Place Teacher, Accompanist for Rochester MN Chinese Church, Tutor for Living Room Tutors, Christ United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen Volunteer, CHS Honors Society Volunteer (1 year); Future Plans: Tufts, Political Science.

Luke Dallmann

Parents: Stacie and Jerry Dallmann; Activities: Rochester Football Club, Century Boys Soccer, Olympic Development Program State & Regional Team, Century Honors Society, Century Ted-Ed Student Talks; Scholastic Achievements: Boys Soccer All-Academic Area Team, Big-9 Scholar Athlete, Business Professionals of America State finalist (2021, 2022), Century Boys Soccer Captain (2020-2022), Century Finance & Investing Club Vice President; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Palestra Soccer Academy Youth Coach, Midwest Dairy Association Volunteer, Minnesota Rush Youth Coach, ”A Litter Bit Better” Volunteer; Future Plans: United States Military Academy West Point, Business Management & Economics.

Anne Davis

Parents: John and Dawn Davis; Activities: Century High School Honors Society, Century High School Band, Century High School UNICEF Club, Century High School LINK Crew, Century High School Key Club; Scholastic Achievements: Second author, scientific publication, International Double Reed Society (IDRS); Gold Level, National Spanish Exam; two-time nominee/participant for Big 9 Select Music Festival; Co-author, poster presentation, 39th Annual Performing Arts Medical Association International Symposium; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, Salvation Army, school age childcare summer programs; Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, double majoring in Spanish Studies and Human Physiology.

Ella Feigal

Parents: Scott and Carolyn Feigal; Activities: Volleyball freshman and sophomore year, Student Government sophomore year, Key Club; Scholastic Achievements: Colorado State University, Apparel and Merchandising.

Jack Fitzgerald

Parents: Deborah and Stacy Fitzgerald; Activities: First Robotics Competition, Marching Band, Scouts BSA, Century High School Honor Society, Key Club; Scholastic Achievements: 4 Varsity Letters (2 Robotics, 1 Band, 1 Key Club), National Merit Scholarship Commended Student, CHS Student of the Month, Science Department; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Community Food Response, Channel One Food Bank, Salvation Army, Litter Bit Better; Future Plans: Iowa State University, Majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Maria Hanson

Parents: Eric and Theresa Hanson; Activities: Century Girls’ Soccer (Captain), Century Girls’ Lacrosse, Band, Student Government, Nordic Ski; Scholastic Achievements: MSHSL Triple ‘A’ State Finalist – Region 1AA, Academic All-State, Big 9 Scholar Athlete, Richard Gary Stone Scholarship; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Key Club, Century Honor Society, Link Crew; Future Plans: University of Minnesota - Twin Cities; Environmental Geosciences.

Makenna Harms

Parents: Kevin and Heather Harms; Activities: Century Swim & Dive Team (Captain), UNICEF Club (Leader), Honor Society, Student Government; Scholastic Achievements: Academic All- American (Swimming), Big 9 Scholar, Lettered in Swimming; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws Humane Society, Salvation Army, Letter to an Elder, Ronald McDonald House; Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, Engineering.

Sohum Joshi

Parents: Dhiren Joshi and Vaishali Joshi; Activities: Varsity Soccer, Debate; Scholastic Achievements: Award in Regional Science fair; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Gateway Science Fair; Future Plans: Georgia Institute of Technology, Computer Science.

Rylee M. Klassen

Parents: Bryan T. Klassen and Tracie L. Klassen; Activities: Century High School Honors Society, Equestrian - Lita’s Equitation, CHS Panther Playhouse - Actor and Technical Crew, Rochester Civic Theater - Stagehand and Technical Crew; Scholastic Achievements: National High School Writing Contest Winner, Fiction Category - Georgia Southern University, Best of Class Scholarship - University of Minnesota Duluth, Presidential Scholarship - St. Olaf College, Benedictine Scholarship - College of St. Scholastica, Presidential and Writing Scholarships - Hamline University; Future Plans: University of Minnesota Duluth or St. Olaf College; Biology and English.

Luke Kottom

Parents: Ted and Tonya Kottom; Activities: Century Varsity Boys Basketball, Century High School Honors Society, New Haven Sodbusters 4-H Club member, YELLO and TEEL 2021 Leadership Conference Participant, US Naval Academy STEM Participant; Scholastic Achievements: Big 9 Conference Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, NRECA 2022 Washington D.C. Youth Tour Recipient, State Science Fair Land O’ Lakes Award for Food Innovation, State Science Fair Beckman Coulter Science Award, State History Day Honorable Mention; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Clean-up of ditches and cemeteries, Christmas carol at nursing home, Christmas and Valentine’s Day cards for nursing home, sewed pillowcases for veterans, Baked cookies for a prison ministry; Future Plans: California Institute of Technology, Computer Science and Business, Economics, and Management (BEM).

Kristen LaDue

Parents: Karen and Scott LaDue; Activities: Soccer, Band, Lacrosse, Honors Society, Key Club; Scholastic Achievements: Academic all-state (3 times), Presidential Scholarship, Scholar athlete, Honors diploma, Minnesota State coaches association academic award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Food drive, Bell Ringing for Salvation Army, Highway clean up, Shovel for a senior, Make tie blankets; Future Plans: Playing soccer at Saint Mary’s University, Winona. Major: undecided.

Melanie LaDue

Parents: Karen and Scott LaDue; Activities: Soccer, Lacrosse, Band, National Honors Society, Key; Scholastic Achievements: Scholar athlete, Academic all-state (3 times), Minnesota State coaches association academic award, Presidential Scholarship, Honors diploma; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Highway Cleanup, Ringing bells for Salvation Army, Make blankets for Ronald McDonald House, Shovel for a Senior, Food drive; Future Plans: Attending the University of St. Marys in Winona to play soccer and study nursing.

Kyra Layton

Parents: Donna and Greg Layton; Activities: Golf, Equestrian Club, Century Honors Society, YRDP; Scholastic Achievements: National Honors Society, Equestrian Athletic Letter, Honors Diploma; Future Plans: Northwestern University majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

Sarrah Lindner

Parents: Anne Lindner, Bob Lindner; Activities: Track & Field, FCA Club; Scholastic Achievements: Bianca Knight Academic & Athletic Scholarship, National Latin Honors, Gustavus Presidential Scholarship; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Bell ringing; Future Plans: Gustavus Adolphus College, Biology and Track & Field.

Abby Magruder

Parents: Gloria and Michael Magruder; Activities: swimming and diving, track and field, Symphonic Winds; Scholastic Achievements: Student of the month In sports biology, Scholarship from Duluth for maintaining a 4.0, Nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence, Best of Class Scholarship from UMD, Student of the month in AP US History; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Working with AccessABLE rec, Camp Companion adoption events; Future Plans: Bachelor's degree in Biology from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Benjamin Malm

Parents: Brian and Tracy Malm; Activities: Marching Band, Jazz Band, Pit Orchestra, Tennis, Winona Community Band; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Scholarship Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor, MMEA All State Band, Big 9 Select Band; Future Plans: University of Minnesota, math and computer science.

Madelynn Mikkalson

Parents: Megan Mikkalson and Matthew Mikkalson; Activities: Century High School Speech Team (Captain), Roca Elite Climb Team, Century High School Winter Competitive Dance Team (Varsity), Student Government (Junior Year), Century Yarn Club; Scholastic Achievements: Dave Larson Scholarship Recipient, AP Scholar with Honor, Century High School Honors Society, Certificate of Honorable Merit Maxima Cum Laude in the National Latin Examination, Lettered in Varsity Dance, Performance Dance, and Octagon; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Century High School Octagon Service Club (Leader), Century High School UNICEF (Sophomore and Junior Year), Family Service Rochester, Crosswinds Youth Ministry Volunteer, Paws and Claws Humane Society; Future Plans: University of Minnesota Twin Cities to double major in Chemical Engineering and Chemistry.

Noah Oachs

Parents: Sarah and Dean Oachs; Activities: Century Soccer, Century Honor Society, Investment Club, UNICEF Club; Scholastic Achievements: Big 9 Conference Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, Section 1 AAA All Academic Team; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Salvation Army Volunteer; Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, College of Letters and Sciences -Economics;

Jonathan Olander

Parents: Robert and Shannon Olander; Activities: FCA, PSEO; Scholastic Achievements: RCTC Presidential Award, National Honors Society Nomination, PSEO, Completion of AA degree before High School graduation; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Africa New Life, Channel One, Thirst Missions, Feed my Starving Children; Future Plans: UW-Madison, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking.

Katia Schuler

Parents: Troy and Jestine Schuler; Activities: Girls Lacrosse, Student Government, Honors Society, Unicef, Key Club; Scholastic Achievements: Academic All-State, Honors Scholarship from UW- Eau Claire, Biology Scholarship from UW- Eau Claire; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws volunteer; Future Plans: University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, Biology.

Lukas Singer

Parents: Wolfgang and Lisa Singer; Activities: FIRST Robotics Team 2530, Honors Choirs of SE MN, Century Science Olympiad, Century Speech Team, Century Panther Playhouse student sound director; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor Award, University of St. Thomas Math, Science, and Engineering Scholar, Century Science Department Student of the Month, St. Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement & Social Conscience; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Century High School Honor Society, Century Octagon Club, Community Food Response, Salvation Army Bell Ringing; Future Plans: University of St. Thomas, computer/software engineering.

Anna Tauscher

Parents: Craig and Angela Tauscher; Activities: Century Student Government, Century Honors Society, Century Panther Band Member, Century Girls Lacrosse; Scholastic Achievements: Weston Noble Piano Scholarship at Luther College, National Spanish Exam Bronze Medal, Band Big 9 All Conference Honorable Mention; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Youth group confirmation leader; Future Plans: Attending Luther College and participating in music.

Jonathon Torbenson

Parents: Michael Torbenson and Vanessa Torbenson; Activities: 4 year football athlete, 4 year track and field athlete, 2 year trap shooting; Community Service/Volunteer Work: 4 years of invasive species removal; Future Plans: Biochemistry major at University of Minnesota.

Jay Whitney

Parents: Kris Whitney and Gina Whitney; Activities: Investment Club, Soccer, Student Government, Octagon Club, Stem Society; Scholastic Achievements: Big Nine Scholar Athlete, Century Honors Society, Arizona Distinction Award, College Board Opportunity Scholarship, Mayo Clinic Scholarship; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Channel One Food Shelf, Salvation Army, Investment Club Fundraiser; Future Plans: University of Arizona, Computer Science.

Richard Xiong

Parents: Ailing Xue and Yuning Xiong; Activities: Speed Skating, SEMYO, Math League, Society for Science and the Public Science Fairs & JSHS, Swimming; Scholastic Achievements: 3rd place at US Speed Skating Long Track Age Group National Championships, Outstanding Achievement Award at North Central JSHS, All-State Orchestra 1st Violinist, AP Scholar with Distinction, National Merit Commended; Community Service/Volunteer Work: SEMYO Mentorship Program, SEMYO Dive-Into-Orchestra Camp, Quarry Hill Independent Study Program, Key Club, Honors Society; Future Plans: University of Pennsylvania, Neuroscience.

Hans Xu

Parents: Dongbing Xu and Yifu Yang; Activities: Business Professionals of America (BPA), Century Science Olympiad, Southeastern MN Youth Orchestras (SEMYO), National Economics Challenge, Chess Club; Scholastic Achievements: 2nd Place - Financial Math and Analysis Concepts - BPA National Leadership Conference, 2021 State Economics Challenge - 1st Place Individual - Adam Smith Division, Honorable Mention - American Statistical Association Project Competition, 1st Place Cell Biology - Science Olympiad; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Rochester Math Club Mathematics Instructor, Violin Player at Madonna Towers; Future Plans: Brown University, Economics.

Andrew Yan

Parents: Lixin Yan and Xuehua Liu; Activities: Science Olympiad, Science Bowl, Business Professionals of America, National Economics Challenge; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Commended, AP Scholar with Distinction, President’s Volunteer Service Award Gold Medal; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Rochester Math Club, Living Room Tutors; Future Plans: University of Minnesota, Physics.

Jenny Yan

Parents: Shulan Tian and Huihuang Yan; Activities: Senior Class President (Student Government), Varsity Captain (Girls Tennis), Debate Captain, Rochester Community Initiative; Scholastic Achievements: All-State Academic Athlete, 3x Science Fair State Qualifier, National Merit Commended Student; Future Plans: Georgetown University, Psychology and Economics.

4.0 students who did not submit information:

Margaret Hu, Yang Huang, Ibrahim Matan, James Welker, Madison Whalen and Tyler White.