Century High School Class of 2023: Top Graduates

Graduation list online publishing schedule May 31: Schaeffer Academy, Rosa Parks Charter High School & RPS Online June 1: Lourdes High School & Century High School June 2: John Marshall High School & Mayo High School All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 3, Post Bulletin print edition.

Mason Allred

Mason Allred Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Jake Allred and Christy Allred

Activities: Concert Band, Model United Nations, SEMYO, UMTYMP

Scholastic Achievements: Fulford-Karp Physics Scholarship, National Merit Letter of Commendation, AP Scholar With Honor Award, Graduate of University of Minnesota Talented Youth Mathematics Program

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Meals on Wheels driver, Family Service Rochester Fresh Volunteer

Future Plans: Hamline University to study physics and chemistry with a mathematics minor

Madeline Boie

Madeline Boie Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Eric Boie and Jennifer Lisowe

Activities: 4-H, Girls swim and dive team, piano, Honor Society, Trap shooting

Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Finalist, Academic All American, Honors student

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Church, Honor Society, Adopt a Highway, Operation Christmas Child, 4-H events

Future Plans: South Dakota State University for animal science on a pre-veterinary med track

Joseph Brunholzl

Joseph Brunholzl Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Christopher Brunholzl and Charlotte Brunholzl

Activities: Student Government, Mock Trial, Cheer, Model United Nations, Jazz Band

Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Commendation, AP Scholar with Distinction, Century Student Body Vice President, Vice President of the SouthEast Division of Minnesota Student Governments, Century Mock Trial Captain for two years

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, majoring in political science

Paige Decker

Paige Decker Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Paul and Jessica Decker

Activities: Century Volleyball (captain, all-state, all-conference, first team all-area), Southern Minnesota Volleyball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (huddle leader), YoungLife, LINK Crew

Scholastic Achievements: Honor Society, AP Scholar with Distinction, Academic all-state (volleyball), Big 9 Scholar Athlete, Best of Class scholarship from UMD

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Church, Honor Society, Salvation Army, Feed My Starving Children, Hope Lodge

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Duluth to study biology and play volleyball

Tait Deedrick

Tait Deedrick Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Steve Deedrick and Kimberly Deedrick

Activities: Basketball, Track and Field, Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Lift Youth Group

Scholastic Achievements: National Honor Society, Century Honor Society, Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, Presidential Scholarship, RCTC High Academic Achievement List

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Lift Church Worship Team, GreatDeeds, Feed My Starving Children Lift Kids

Future Plans: University of Northwestern-St. Paul to study kinesiology

Nathan Ewert

Nathan Ewert Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Kevin and Tina Ewert

Activities: Boy Scouts, Marching Band/Drumline (2023 Co-Captain), Trap Club

Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Finalist, BSA Distinguished Conservation Service Award, Eagle Scout Award, Minnesota Credit Union Foundation Scholarship Council Winner, RCTC President’s List Student

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Ruby’s Pantry, Izaak Walton League Stream Monitoring, Oxbow Park Nesting Box Construction

Future Plans: University of Oklahoma for computer science

Nathan Folkert

Nathan Folkert Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Burnell and Sue Folkert

Activities: Drumline, Symphonic Winds and Marching Bands, Boy Scouts, including being the senior patrol leader

Scholastic Achievements: Lettered in band, Earned Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Presidential Scholarship from St. Mary’s University

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Built playground upgrades at Chester Woods, Meals on Wheels food delivery, Salvation Army bell ringing, Highway clean-up through church, Landscaping at the American Legion

Future Plans: St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, majoring in finance and business marketing

Emily Garrison

Emily Garrison Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Greg and Kendra Garrison

Activities: Girls Swim and Dive Captain, Key Club President, Minnesota Swimming Athlete Representative and Board Member, Boys Swim and Dive Team Manager

Scholastic Achievemets: AP Scholar with Distinction Award, Academic All-American, two-time Big 9 Scholar Athlete Award, Pepperdine University Regents Scholarship Award

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Community Swim Lessons, Channel One Regional Food Bank

Future Plans: Pepperdine University for a Bachelor of Science in sports medicine and swimming

Katherine Homme

Katherine Homme Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Kirsten and Jim Homme

Activities: Century Girls Swim and Dive Team, Rochester Swim Club, Century High School Student Government, Young Life, Key Club

Scholastic Achievements: Big Nine Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, Academic All American, Century High School Honor Society, AP Scholar with Honor Award

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Polar Plunge participant, Inheritance of Hope “Hope Hub” volunteer, Africa Partners Medical volunteer, Litter Bit Better

Future Plans: Davidson College to study French and biology

Kinza Hyder

Kinza Hyder Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Trent and Nadia Wood and Syed Hyder

Activities: Student body president in Student Government, Century Honor Society, Science Olympiad, Century Symphonic Winds, earned third degree black belt in karate

Scholastic Achievements: Lettered in Band, Lettered in Science Olympiad, Lettered in Student Government, Placed 10th in state for Science Olympiad

Community Service/ Volunteer Work: On the Board of Directors at Bear Creek Services, Karate Instructor at National Karate, Adopt a Highway

Future Plans: University of Minnesota majoring in biomedical engineering

Luke Jacobs

Luke Jacobs Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Mark and Trisha Jacobs

Activities: Work at Target, Link Crew

Scholastic Achievements: Mayo scholarship

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Feed my starving children, Volunteered at a family friend’s vineyard

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities for a Bachelors of Science in computer science

Arya Jacobson

Arya Jacobson Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Daniel and Becca Jacobson and Jen and Gerad Welch

Activities: Century Honor Society Secretary, Cross Country, Track and Field

Scholastic Achievements: RCTC President’s List for Fall 2021 and Fall 2022, RCTC High Academic Achievement List for Spring 2022, VFW Voice of Democracy Essay Contest local finalist 2019-2023, St. Olaf College Presidential Scholarship, Kiwanis District At-Large Scholarship

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws Humane Society, Quarry Hill Nature Center, Izaak Walton League

Future Plans: St. Olaf College, Biology and Spanish

Shawn Jacobson

Shawn Jacobson Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Lee and Amber Jacobson

Activities: Varsity Boys Basketball, Classical Pianist, MN Select AAU Basketball, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction Award, Big 9 Conference Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, Rochester Area Keyboard Masterclass Participant, Rochester Area Honors Band Participant

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Piano performance for church services, Family Service of Rochester-Meals on Wheels, lead youth basketball clinic/camp for RCYBA, Litter Bit Better Campaign participant

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison to study computer science or entrepreneurship

Prabhav Kaginele

Prabhav Kaginele Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Padma Rao and Guruprasad Kaginele

Activities: Century Honors Society, Key Club, Century Boys Tennis

Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction, All Conference Tennis, Mayo Clinic Volunteer Scholarship, Captain of the Century boys tennis team, Mayo Clinic Mentorship Program

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer, Olmsted County Medical Center Volunteering program

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison for biomedical engineering

Rachel Kim

Rachel Kim Contributed / Century High School

Parents: John Kim and Anna Song

Activities: Honors Society, Student Government, Math League, Key Club

Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Scholar Finalist, AP Scholar with Distinction Award, Scholastic Art Awards, United States Presidential Scholars Nominated, Student of the Month - World Languages

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Living Room Tutors, Family Service Rochester - Meals on Wheels, Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer Service

Future Plans: Carleton College majoring in mathematics

Jiaqi "Tiffany" Li

Jiaqi "Tiffany" Li Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Juan Luo and Fahui Li

Activities: Century High School Honors Society, Key Club International, Student Government, Asian American Youth Advocates, Key Club Lettering

Scholastic Achievements: Key Club Lettering

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer: Hospitality Cart, Living Room Tutor, Adopt a Highway

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities majoring in finance

Norah McMaster

Norah McMaster Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Michael and Chasidy McMaster

Activites: Century Winter Competitive Dance Team (captain junior and senior year), Century Fall Performance Dance Team (captain senior year), Just For Kix Placement Dance Teams, Century Honor Society

Scholastic Achievements: MADT All-State Dance Team for four consecutive years, MADT Senior Academic All-State Award, Big 9 Honorable Mention for three consecutive years

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Century Dance Team Jr. Kickers Clinic, Rochester Dance Company Nutcracker performance, Home Instead Be a Santa to a Senior Program, Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Future Plans: Iowa State University to study kinesiology

Jack Ottman

Jack Ottman Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Jason and Sara Ottman

Activities: CHS Honor Society, CHS Boys Hockey, CHS Boys Lacrosse

Scholastic Achievements: Member of RCTC President's List, CHS Boys Hockey Captain for two years, CHS Boys Lacrosse Captain for one year, Scholar Athlete

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Math Resource Tutoring, Pax Christi Church volunteer, Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, Meals on Wheels, JDRF fundraiser

Future Plans: Undecided School to major in biology

Grace Oyen

Grace Oyen Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Michelle and Mitch Oyen

Activities: Honors Society, Student Government, Track/Cross Country, Hockey, Link Crew

Scholastic Achievements: Big 9 All-Conference Academic Scholar, All-State Academic Scholar, Shannon O’Hara Foundation Scholarship Recipient, Student of the Month — Mathematics Department, Student of the Month — English Department

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Math Resource Room tutor, RCI Reads peer-mentor, RYHA Girl’s City League Volunteer, Adopt a Highway cleanup

Future Plans: Undecided school to major in mathematics and engineering

Sheida Rezaei

Sheida Rezaei Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Asghar Rezaei and Rafat Ebrahimi

Activities: Century Honor Society, Century Student Government, Mayo Clinic Youth Volunteer Program

Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Honor, Honor Roll

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic, Salvation Army

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study biomedical engineering

Franziska Rinkleff

Franziska Rinkleff Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Rosalie Bakken and Franz Rinkleff

Activities: Cross Country Nordic Ski Team, Rochester Mountain Bike Team, Century Honor Society

Scholastic Achievements: National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT) Award 2021 — Certificate of Distinction, National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT) 2022 — Rising Star Award, Rochester Community and Technical College High Academic Achievement list for PSEO coursework — 2022 and 2023, Minnesota Mountain Biking Series, 2nd place Elite Women 2021

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws Humane Society, Salvation Army, Camp Companion, youth summer camp counselor, trail maintenance volunteer

Future Plans: Colorado College to study neuroscience and data science

Simran Sandhu

Simran Sandhu Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Nicole and Gurpreet Sandhu

Activities: Student School Board, Weightlifting, Ceramics

Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Clinic Mentorship, 2nd Place Big 9 Sections Sculpture, Minnesota Cup Semifinalist 2018, National Merit Commendation, AP Scholar with Distinction 2022

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Channel One Regional Food Bank, Adopt a Highway

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study fisheries, wildlife, and conservation biology on a pre-veterinary med track

Paige Sargent

Paige Sargent Contributed / Century High School

Parent: Becky Sargent

Activities: Girls HS Tennis, Boys HS Tennis Player and Manager, Century Honor Society, STEM Club, Junior Team Tennis Captain

Scholastic Achievements: State Tennis Individual Doubles Finalist, All Conference Tennis, Big 9 Singles Tennis Champion, Academic All State, Junior Team Tennis Regional Champion

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Revolutionary Earth, Rochester ReStore and Habitat for Humanity, Paws and Claws Humane Society, Ronald McDonald House, Women’s Shelter

Future Plans: Grinnell College to study psychology and biology

David Sohn

David Sohn Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Sookwon Hahn and Sunghwan Sohn

Activities: Century Boys Tennis Team, Century Student Government, Century Drum Line

Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction, Big 9 Scholar Athlete, Varsity Letters in Tennis and Band

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Jeremiah Program, Century Honors Society

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in biology

Colton Strumpfer

Colton Strumpfer Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Todd and Heidi Strumpfer

Activities: Century Soccer (Captain), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (Leader), Business Professionals of America, church youth group

Scholastic Achievements: BPA State participant (2022, 2023), Big 9 Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, Soccer Sectional All Academic Team, Soccer All-Conference

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Pharr, Texas Mission Trip, Pike County, Kentucky Mission Trip, Family Service Rochester, Salvation Army

Future Plans: South Dakota State University, pre-veterinary med, Colorado Christian University, Business Administration

Bradley Tischer

Bradley Tischer Contributed / Century High School

Parent: Larry Tischer

Activities: Rochester Raiders Adapted Softball, Debate Club

Scholastic Achievements: Student of the Month, All-State Tournament Team

Future Plans: Rochester Community and Technical College to study psychology

Micah Williams

Micah Williams Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Christopher and Jessica Williams

Activities: FCA, Jazz Band, Honor Society, Impact youth group, Impact leadership/planning team

Scholastic Achievements: Best in site for small ensemble

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Door greeter at church, local outreach volunteering, mission trips to the Dominican Republic

Future Plans: South Dakota State University, pre-veterinary med, Wichita State University, forensic science

Nathan Zhang

Nathan Zhang Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Lan Ge and Youwen Zhang

Activities: Century Boys Swim and Dive Captain, Short Track Speed Skater, U.S. Olympic Trials and World Cup Qualifiers Competitor, Boy Scouts, Senior Patrol Leader, Eagle Project, Inline Speed Skating, cello

Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Finalist (2023), Academic All-American (2023), AP Scholar with Distinction (2022), National Latin Exam Gold Medalist (2019)

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Eagle Project: bat house at Oxbow Park, Washington Elementary Buddy Bench installation, Rochester Reading Center tool shed construction, Litter Bit Better area cleanup, Channel one Food Drive

Future Plans: Carleton College, undecided

Katherine Zhu

Katherine Zhu Contributed / Century High School

Parents: Xun Zhu and Lichun Lu

Activities: Minnesota All-State Math Team, Century High School Math League (captain), Mayo Clinic Research Mentorship, Ballet, Piano

Scholastic Achievements: United States of America Mathematical Olympiad (USAMO) Qualifier, Yale Engineering and Science (YES) Scholar, three-time American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) Qualifier, National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar with Distinction

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer Program (team leader), Rochester Math Club, Century High School Honor Society (co-vice president and treasurer), Key Club (secretary)

Future Plans: Yale University to study statistics and data science and biomedical engineering

