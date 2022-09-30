We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
Century High School notifies public of threat over homecoming

051521-CENTURY-HIGH-SCHOOL-07320.jpg
Century High School Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff Reports
September 30, 2022 10:12 AM
ROCHESTER — Century High School notified families Friday morning of a shooting threat that was painted on a wall.

According to the school's post on Facebook, the message threatened a school shooting on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

"Century leadership and District administration worked late into the evening investigating this threat," the post said. "Law enforcement have been informed of the situation and we have increased police presence at Century today and into the weekend during homecoming."

The school has not canceled homecoming activities thus far, but it indicated it would notify families of any changes to the schedule.

Mayo High School is also hosting homecoming events on Friday and Saturday.

The threat at Century comes in the wake of a false threat of a shooter at Lourdes High School, which was just one of multiple similar calls across the state and county.

