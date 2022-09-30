Century High School notifies public of threat over homecoming

ROCHESTER — Century High School notified families Friday morning of a shooting threat that was painted on a wall.

According to the school's post on Facebook, the message threatened a school shooting on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

"Century leadership and District administration worked late into the evening investigating this threat," the post said. "Law enforcement have been informed of the situation and we have increased police presence at Century today and into the weekend during homecoming."

The school has not canceled homecoming activities thus far, but it indicated it would notify families of any changes to the schedule.

Mayo High School is also hosting homecoming events on Friday and Saturday.

The threat at Century comes in the wake of a false threat of a shooter at Lourdes High School, which was just one of multiple similar calls across the state and county.