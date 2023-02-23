99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Century High School Principal announces resignation, will see out year

Rochester Public Schools announced that Nate Walbruch would be Century's principal in May 2021.

110321-NATE-WALBRUCH-6598.jpg
Century High School Principal Nate Walbruch Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, outside the school in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 22, 2023 07:42 PM

ROCHESTER — Century High School Principal Nate Walbruch has announced his plans to resign from his position at the end of the year.

Rochester Public Schools Communications Director Mamisoa Knutson said Walbruch announced his decision to the Century community last week. The notice said he would remain in the position throughout the remainder of the school year to provide a smooth transition.

"After careful consideration, I have decided it is time for me to pursue other opportunities," Walbruch wrote in the notice to Century families. "This decision has been difficult; however, it is not a reflection of my feelings towards this school nor the staff/students."

Also Read
1621 10th St SE straight.jpg
Local
Shelter for families facing homelessness eyed with proposed Olmsted County purchase
Olmsted County staff members are working to determine whether purchase of former Southeast Rochester group home could provide needed family shelter space.
February 22, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Social Ice
Local
Social-ICE returns to downtown Rochester despite Mother Nature's own ice
Snowstorms won't stop Social Ice from the winter festival making its return for the first time in three years.
February 22, 2023 05:49 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Highway 14 Intersection
Local
Olmsted County seeking state and federal funds for Highway 14 interchange
Federal grant application for $60.2 million project is being submitted as county waits on potential state funding.
February 22, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The school district announced that Walbruch would be Century's principal in May 2021. By the time school lets out in June, Walbruch will have been principal at Century for two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, Walbruch was named as a candidate for the superintendency of Plainview-Elgin-Millville Public Schools.

Walbruch took the position at Century over from Nancy Denzer, who was named the school's interim principal in February 2021. Denzer had been named the interim when the previous Century principal, Chris Fogarty, requested another position in the district.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
February 22, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
KatheenHarrington.jpg
Local
Rochesterfest names 2023 chairwoman, theme
February 22, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Business
Gov. Walz to speak at Rochester's annual economic development gathering
February 22, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
Prep
Vlasaty brings the 'cool' factor to John Marshall hockey team
February 22, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Snow
Photos: Winter storm hits Rochester
February 22, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Hotdish Event
Lifestyle
Some like it, hot dish
February 22, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester Public Schools sells Highway 14 property for $834,000
February 22, 2023 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer