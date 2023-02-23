Century High School Principal announces resignation, will see out year

ROCHESTER — Century High School Principal Nate Walbruch has announced his plans to resign from his position at the end of the year.

Rochester Public Schools Communications Director Mamisoa Knutson said Walbruch announced his decision to the Century community last week. The notice said he would remain in the position throughout the remainder of the school year to provide a smooth transition.

"After careful consideration, I have decided it is time for me to pursue other opportunities," Walbruch wrote in the notice to Century families. "This decision has been difficult; however, it is not a reflection of my feelings towards this school nor the staff/students."

The school district announced that Walbruch would be Century's principal in May 2021. By the time school lets out in June, Walbruch will have been principal at Century for two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, Walbruch was named as a candidate for the superintendency of Plainview-Elgin-Millville Public Schools.

Walbruch took the position at Century over from Nancy Denzer, who was named the school's interim principal in February 2021. Denzer had been named the interim when the previous Century principal, Chris Fogarty, requested another position in the district.