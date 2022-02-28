Century wins Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League City Tournament

ROCHESTER — Century High School won the Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League City Tournament on Saturday for the 12th time since 2001.

Century won the tournament in a 10-minute speed round after it tied Byron with 2.5 points each. Century then defeated Byron 5-0 to win the City Cup.

The RASCL City Cup was held at Mayo High School on Saturday, Feb. 26. The season began in January with six rounds of matches, each team playing each other home and away.

It had been 12 years since the championship round of the local tournament ended in a tie.

All games prior to the City Cup were held online using a chess platform called Lichess. With COVID numbers declining, the league decided to hold the City Cup finale in person.

Century was the top seed going into the tournament after winning the regular season with a 5-1 record. Century defeated fourth-place Lourdes in the semi-final round 3-2.

Mayo, the defending City Cup Champion, had finished second but was upset by Byron, the third seed. This set up the final between Century and Byron. Mayo defeated Lourdes in the consolation round to take Third.

There was a concurrent “Alternates” Swiss Style Tournament of four rounds with 16 players from elementary to high school. David Atwell, who attends RCLS, went 4-0 to take first place.

Wilson Wong had three wins and one draw for second place. Sam Blocksom had three wins to take third.

The RASCL Top Five Varsity players based on points attained from regular-season games were awarded trophies. They are, in order from first to fifth, Aaron Carston (Mayo), Caleb DeVilbiss (Byron), Ethan Zhang (Century), Robert Lanpher (Mayo) and Isaac Sellon (Mayo).

The RASCL “All League Team,” which has one player from each school nominated by the coach, includes Luke Attlesey (Century), Asa Cape (Lourdes), Aaron Carston (Mayo) and Caleb DeVilbiss (Byron).

Century chess coach Chuck Handlon was named the 2022 RASCL Coach of the Year.

Although the RASCL City Cup Tournament is the culmination of scholastic chess in Rochester, the Minnesota State Chess Association (MSCA) State K – 12 Championship Tournament will conclude the overall 2022 scholastic chess season.

Many of the Rochester players will participate in that competition, which will be held March 12-13 at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

