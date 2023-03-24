Century's Baylie Chappuis is Boys & Girls Club's Minnesota's 2023 Youth of the Year

ROCHESTER — Baylie Chappuis, a Century High School junior, has been named Minnesota’s 2023 Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club.

Chappuis will represent Minnesota at the Midwest Regional Youth of the Year competition in June. She was named the winner at the Boys & Girls Clubs Minnesota Alliance Event on March 15, 2023.

Youth of the Year is the Boys & Girls Club of America’s premier youth recognition program. Those who earn it embody values of leadership service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles.

Chappuis has been a club member for six years . She plans to attend the University of Minnesota Rochester to become a pediatric nurse after graduation.

“Baylie embodies resiliency. She employs the strengths and strategies she has learned at Club to face adversity with confidence,” said Samuel Hawkins, director of programs at Boys & Girls Club of Rochester. “Her dedication to her academic success encourages younger Club youth to find passion and purpose in their school work as well.”

Chappuis begins a one-year term as the spokesperson for all Boys & Girls Club members by taking part in community events and activities. In addition to competing at the regional level, state Youth of the Year recipients receive a college scholarship of $20,000.

Youth of the Year candidates are judged based on written essays, panel interviews and public speaking. Judges included former Minnesota Viking/Gopher Ben Williams, Bell Bank Vice President Chad Lindgren, Edmentum Chief Operating Officer Ryan Hagedorn, Fox 9 anchor Bisi Onile-Ere, and Leech Lake Boys & Girls Club Chairman Faron Jackson.

The Youth of the Year program is sponsored by Bell Bank, the Minnesota Wild, Timberwolves, Lynx, Vikings, Twins, Minnesota United and Bally Sports North.