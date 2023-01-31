6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News
Chabad of Southern Minnesota to celebrate 'New Year for Trees'

Kids are invited to the get-in-the-mood celebration for the coming of spring on Feb. 1.

Rabbi Shloime Greene
Rabbi Shloime Greene.
Contributed
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
January 31, 2023 04:30 PM
ROCHESTER — It’s cold and freezing out, so the springtime-themed Jewish holiday, Tu B’Shvat, may seem oddly rushed with weeks if not months of winter before us.

Tu BiShvat, “New Year for Trees,” may come in the dead of winter, but springtime, we can hope, is just around the corner. And in that spirit, Chabad in Southern Minnesota is celebrating a nature-filled Tu B’Shvat resort experience set for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Chabad, 730 Second St. SW in Rochester.

Kids will explore all the resort’s provided amenities as they learn something special about the Jewish holiday at each location, said Rabbi Shloime Greene, executive vice president of Chabad. Natural soaps, fruity teas and whole snacks will be made by participants at various stations. Full body meditation and breathwork will be practiced at the health club.

“Tu B’Shvat is a time to focus on fruits, trees, growth, nature and the greatness of creation,” Greene said. “Kids will learn the importance of having both a healthy body and healthy soul while learning some tips for how to care for them best.”

Kids will take home a wellness package filled with souvenirs they collected at the resort.

“The package will remind kids how important it is to care for both their body and their soul, and how their good deeds are just like the fruits of a tree,” Greene said. “It’s the youth club where kids can learn about Judaism while practicing healthy habits and channeling creative energy.

Call Chabad at 507-288-7500 to sign up or learn more about the experience.

Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
