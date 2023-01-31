Chabad of Southern Minnesota to celebrate 'New Year for Trees'

ROCHESTER — It’s cold and freezing out, so the springtime-themed Jewish holiday, Tu B’Shvat, may seem oddly rushed with weeks if not months of winter before us.

Tu BiShvat, “New Year for Trees,” may come in the dead of winter, but springtime, we can hope, is just around the corner. And in that spirit, Chabad in Southern Minnesota is celebrating a nature-filled Tu B’Shvat resort experience set for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Chabad, 730 Second St. SW in Rochester.

Kids will explore all the resort’s provided amenities as they learn something special about the Jewish holiday at each location, said Rabbi Shloime Greene, executive vice president of Chabad. Natural soaps, fruity teas and whole snacks will be made by participants at various stations. Full body meditation and breathwork will be practiced at the health club.

“Tu B’Shvat is a time to focus on fruits, trees, growth, nature and the greatness of creation,” Greene said. “Kids will learn the importance of having both a healthy body and healthy soul while learning some tips for how to care for them best.”

Kids will take home a wellness package filled with souvenirs they collected at the resort.

“The package will remind kids how important it is to care for both their body and their soul, and how their good deeds are just like the fruits of a tree,” Greene said. “It’s the youth club where kids can learn about Judaism while practicing healthy habits and channeling creative energy.

Call Chabad at 507-288-7500 to sign up or learn more about the experience.