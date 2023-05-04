Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Change in direction lands a name change for a Rochester runway

Magnetic north is always on the move. That caused the Rochester International Airport runway this week to blast off its painted name of Runway 2/20 to replace it with a new designation.

New Runway Name
Andrew Lyman, with Safety Signs, removes a painted-on hold short marking on a taxiway at Rochester International Airport on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The marking was being removed after runway 2/20 was renamed to 3/21 due to a shift in magnetic north, according to Mary Gastner, marketing communications manager with Rochester Airport Company.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 1:04 PM

ROCHESTER — Using a compass to head north is something travelers have done for more than 2,000 years, but magnetic north is actually a moving target for everyone, including pilots.

The north that your compass pointed to last year is a little different than the north it is pointing to today.

This bit of science trivia has real consequences for air travel as pilots and airports use magnetic north for navigation.

Find more news important to you

The fact that magnetic north is a moving target is the reason why crews were out on a Rochester International Airport runway this week blasting off its painted name of Runway 2/20 to replace it with a new designation. The south end now has “03” painted on it and “01” painted on the north end.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a runway number is the whole number expressed to the nearest one‐tenth the magnetic azimuth of the centerline of the runway, measured clockwise from the magnetic north. So, numbers would run from 01 to 36 with 36 representing north, 09 representing east, 18 representing south, and 27 representing west.

Most people think of flying north as heading toward the geographic location of the North Pole, which is a fixed point. That is the famous “true north,” which is popular in Minnesota.

Magnetic north, which is what a compass points toward, is something different. When a compass points north, it is pointing toward the location of the molten core of the Earth. That is always on the move, not a fixed point.

“Magnetic north is constantly migrating farther north and west by about 33 or 34 miles every year,” explained John Reed, the executive director of the Rochester International Airport.

North was moving at 10 miles per year, when scientists first started tracking its movement.

New Runway Name
The previous runway designation number is removed at Rochester International Airport on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Eventually, that shift of magnetic north means flight plans have to be altered along with the technical names of runways that pilots use while navigating takeoffs and landings.

This drift has spurred the Rochester airport to officially re-name one of its runways.

“It is a fairly significant change. I think this is a first for Rochester. I don’t think a runway has ever been re-named,” said Reed.

This change comes in the middle of the Rochester International Airport’s seven-year, $79.2 million runway renovation project .

New Runway Name
A machine removes a painted-on hold short marking on a taxiway at Rochester International Airport on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The change to magnetic north required a re-designation of the runway number.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
