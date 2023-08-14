Change in ownership means moving day for Rochester Windsor Court residents

ROCHESTER — Jamie Peters is looking for a new place to live.

Her friend, Mary Peterson, says buying a tent and essentially becoming homeless might be her only option.

The two are among roughly 20 residents of the Windsor Court Apartments who received "notice to vacate" letters when the 43-unit apartment complex located on the 1200 block of Third Avenue Southwest was purchased by Andy and Kari Friederichs' Resident Properties US. Residents were told to move out by noon on Aug. 31, 2023.

They were given notice on July 31, 2023.

"I just paid them $1,500," said Peterson, who lives on her Social Security SSI check each month. "So, I have no money, except for a little bit for food."

Peterson said her next check comes Sept. 1. "I'm gonna go to Scheels and get a big huge tent," she said. "And I'll take my two cats and pitch it."

Peterson said she's got someone at the Olmsted County Housing Authority working to find her a new home, but with less an a month until her move-out date she's not hopeful that she'll have a place to live that she can afford by then.

Olmsted County Associate Director of Housing Mary O’Neil said the short time frame makes finding housing — whether Windsor Court residents are utilizing housing vouchers to help offset their rental costs or not — makes it extremely hard for the residents to find a new, affordable place to live by Aug. 31.

"There’s no guarantee there are available units that will start Sept. 1," she said.

Because of the limited number of units accepting vouchers each month, it could take three or four months for someone to find a unit that meets their needs. And with the county's voucher wait list currently closed to new applicants, losing more available apartments means the job of getting those in need placed in housing just got harder.

For those who need housing vouchers, the application process comes with a background check and lots of waiting. And while there is emergency assistance available, offering it to that many new users at once can be hard on the system.

O'Neil said while property owners — particularly those looking to fix up properties — have their own timelines, she would hope residents could get longer lead times to find a new home. "Maybe reach out to us, so we can work in collaboration so no one ends up homeless," she said.

When residents are facing homelessness or simply need help with their rent payments, the county takes calls, O'Neil said. In recent years, more and more people are calling the count Housing Authority, but fewer and fewer landlords are accepting vouchers. On top of that, O'Neil said, off the top of her head she can count more than 250 low-income units that accept vouchers that have been lost over the past eight years.

"Tenants asked to leave, the rents go up, and the housing is no longer accessible to them," O'Neil said.

She said in just the last few months, the loss of the Creekside apartments — 72 units — to low-income residents in need of subsidized housing and now the Windsor Court Apartments means more than 100 units gone in a short time.

"I’m super concerned what this will look like in 5 years or less time than that," she said.

A scramble for housing

Courtney Schunk has lived at Windsor Court for about a decade.

Today, he's searching for a new apartment.

His voucher from the Housing Authority covers his $750 a month rent, and he's hopeful a new apartment he's applied for will be paid by his housing voucher as well.

Due to some health issues, he said he doesn't leave his apartment very much, which makes it hard to find work. Apartments that cost more than the $1,000 he's allotted would mean needing to raise his income or "eat noodles."

Schunk said the buildings and the neighbors have changed a lot in the past decade, and not for the better. A succession of owners and management companies have done less and less to maintain the property, he said. And lately it seems not a day goes by without a police call to Windsor Court.

"In the last few years it’s been getting really hard for people like me," he said. "The landlords are not being good."

For people in society who struggle with health issues to make it on their own, Schunk said, seeing the lack of care for his apartment building shows a lack of dignity for people like himself.

"I’m so absolutely grateful and appreciate the people who help me," he said. "I’ve stayed sober for a whole 10 years now."

Agreement on the apartments

Peters echoed Schunk's concerns for the care of the property in recent years. For example, she said, last winter the parking lot — which is riddled with potholes — was not plowed of the snow, making it hard for residents with and without vehicles to come and go.

"When I first came here, these apartments were filled," Peters said, who has lived at Windsor Court for more than a decade. "Everybody got along with each other. Everybody looked out after each other. It was a nice community and like it'd be would be there for each other, you can leave a package by your door and not have to worry about it."

Broken windows and potholes in the parking lot are prevalent at Windsor Court Apartments in the 1200 block of Third Avenue Southwest. Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

But in the intervening decade, the property has seen four different owners and/or management teams, she said and become "a ghetto" with less than half of the units with tenants.

Peters said another tenant, a friend, is currently in a care facility in Grand Meadow after undergoing some health care. She wonders if her friend will be able to get her things before she's locked out of her apartment. And, Peters wonders, will her friend have a place to go once she's discharged from the care facility.

Investing in apartment buildings

Andy Friederichs, who along with his wife Kari Friederichs, now owns Windsor Court Apartments, said for the reasons mentioned by the residents and more, he feels the building needs some renovation before it can get the fresh start it needs with renters.

Friederichs said he's aware of the continual police presence. He added that, of the tenants, almost all but a handful are behind on their rent. He called Windsor Court a property "in distress."

"Three big windows were broken out in the last week," he said. "People have been sneaking down into the basement and doing very bad things. There's lots of drugs."

Friederichs, who lives locally and owns other apartment buildings — Windsor Court will bring his portfolio up to 185 units in Rochester — and businesses pointed out that the owners and operators were from out of town, which contributed to the complex going "into complete disrepair."

"I feel fortunate to have it, as crazy as that sounds," Friederichs said. "What we’ve done at all of our properties is buy them and fix them."

Most of that, he said, will be cosmetic — new paint, new flooring — and repair work such as fixing cabinets, fixing windows and making sure they latch.

"Whether you’re poor, rich or in the middle, everyone needs a place to live," he said, adding that he expects rents to be around $1,000 at Windsor Court Apartments when he's done. "It’ll be nice when we’re done. It’ll be safe and secure. All the neighbors in the area will be grateful."

As for accepting housing assistance vouchers, Friederichs said it's a path he's been down before, and he's not sure he wants to do it again.

That, Schunk said, is the part that hurt the most when he got his "notice to vacate" letter, knowing that his housing voucher would not be accepted going forward.

"It used to be quite nice. Everyone was pleasant, said hello, asked how you’re doing. Now, people are trashing the place, there's broken windows," Schunk said.

Even with all the changes, changes for the worse, he's going to miss living at Windsor Court.

Finding homes for those residents, O'Neil added, will be a scramble for the Housing Authority over the next few weeks as the number of units accepting rental assistance has just dropped again.

"We can throw all kinds of rental assistance funding at this problem, but until we have some landlord assistance, our hands are tied," she said.