Change opens options for more food vendors at Rochester park concerts

ROCHESTER — Rochester Civic Music is changing its food vendor application requirements for the upcoming neighborhood park concerts and 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration, in response to community feedback.

The city license requirement for food vendor applicants has been removed, so potential vendors only need to obtain an Olmsted County food service license.

“We at Civic Music rely upon feedback from the community to ensure we are meeting the needs of our constituents, including our local small-business partners,” Civic Music Director Avital Rabinowitz said in a statement announcing the change. “I am pleased that we were able to work with the Olmsted County Health Department and the City Clerk’s office to make participation in our summer events more affordable and therefore accessible to a broader pool of food vendors.”

Food vendor applicants will still be required to have or obtain one of the Olmsted County food services license options to participate.

Interested food vendors can apply online. The participation fees for the events are $50 per forWARD concert and $150 for 4th Fest, and the application deadline is April 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert dates are:



For questions regarding applications, contact Rochester Civic Music at 507-328-2200 or civicmusic@rochestermn.gov.