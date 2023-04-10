99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, April 10

News Local

Change opens options for more food vendors at Rochester park concerts

Community feedback leads to change in food vendor application requirements for Rochester Civic Music’s summer programming.

Humbird forWARD June 15 band.jpg
Siri Undlin performs with her band, Humbird at White Oaks Park in Rochester June 15, 2022, as part of the city's Civic Music Department's forWARD series of free concerts throughout the city.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 2:29 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Civic Music is changing its food vendor application requirements for the upcoming neighborhood park concerts and 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration, in response to community feedback.

The city license requirement for food vendor applicants has been removed, so potential vendors only need to obtain an Olmsted County food service license.

“We at Civic Music rely upon feedback from the community to ensure we are meeting the needs of our constituents, including our local small-business partners,” Civic Music Director Avital Rabinowitz said in a statement announcing the change. “I am pleased that we were able to work with the Olmsted County Health Department and the City Clerk’s office to make participation in our summer events more affordable and therefore accessible to a broader pool of food vendors.”

ALSO READ

Food vendor applicants will still be required to have or obtain one of the Olmsted County food services license options to participate.

Interested food vendors can apply online. The participation fees for the events are $50 per forWARD concert and $150 for 4th Fest, and the application deadline is April 21.

The concert dates are: 

For questions regarding applications, contact Rochester Civic Music at 507-328-2200 or civicmusic@rochestermn.gov. 

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
