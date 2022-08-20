Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Change to Kmart agreement up for approval; will delay building demolition

Rochester City Council will be asked to approve lease revision that delays demolition but moves deadline for submitting a development plan forward.

Drone - Kmart parking
There are 729 parking spaces leased to Mayo Clinic at the former Kmart site. Photo taken March 25, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 20, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — A proposed change to the parking lease for the former Kmart lot could delay demolition of the building by two years.

The current three-way lease agreement signed by property owner Camegaran LLC, Mayo Clinic and the city of Rochester in 2020 and updated last year calls for razing the former retail space at the intersection of Third Street Southeast and Ninth Avenue by the end of this year.

However, the Rochester City Council recently approved a revised plan to increase Mayo Clinic employee parking on the former AMPI property, which is also owned by Camegaran.

As a result of the revised parking plan, the Kmart building does not need to be cleared to make way for the 642 new parking spaces slated to be added within the two properties.

The proposed lease revision extends the deadline for tearing down the full Kmart building by two year, setting the deadline at Dec. 31, 2024.

While the bulk of the building will remain, the western portion, which once housed a Salvation Army Thrift Store, would need to be demolished this month, according to the revised agreement.

The updated parking plan calls for a portion of 247 new Kmart lot spaces to be created where the western section of the building stands.

The revised lease also calls for accelerating the deadline for a development plan, which is expected to include a variety of uses identified in a small-area plan that was completed in 2021. Camegaran’s deadline for submitting a development plan would be moved from the end of 2024 to June 30, 2023.

Pat Camegaran owner Pat Regan said he expects development of the site to start by the end of 2029, which is the deadline set in the initial lease agreement.

With that deadline, Mayo Clinic parking on the former Kmart and AMPI sites is expected to end in 2028.

The proposed lease changes will be on the Rochester City Council agenda for Monday’s 7 p.m. meeting in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. It is slated to be approved without comment, but could be pulled for discussion, if a council member seeks discussion on the issue.

In addition to voting on the proposed revisions to the Kmart agreement, the council is slated to review and discuss a new agreement with Mayo Clinic, which calls for Mayo Clinic to pay $3.5 million a year for operation of the planned LINK Bus Rapid Transit system, which is slated to have its eastern end point just north of the AMPI lot.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Aug. 22 include:

Rochester

  • City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
  • City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
  • Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.
  • Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.
  • Outside Agency Oversight Committee, 2 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.
  • Police Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway.
  • Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

  • Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments, noon Wednesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester.

Rochester Public Schools

  • School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.
